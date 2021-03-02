The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SWI, JFU and EH
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)
Class Period: October 18, 2018 - December 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 5, 2021
The SWI lawsuit alleges that SolarWinds Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds' update server had an easily accessible password of ‘solarwinds123'; (3) consequently, SolarWinds' customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about SolarWinds's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in SWI: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/solarwinds-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=13218&from=1
9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)
Lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased JFU securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's August 14, 2019 initial public offering; and/or (2) between August 14, 2019 and September 29, 2020.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
The JFU lawsuit alleges 9F Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the purported value and benefits of the Company's financial institution partners and its tri-party cooperation business model did not in fact exist and/or were materially overstated, given that 9F and Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC") had been engaged in an ongoing contractual dispute regarding payment of service fees under their cooperation agreement; (2) the collectability of service fees owed to 9F by PICC under the cooperation agreement was in doubt and at serious risk of non-payment; (3) there was a significant risk that PICC would no longer provide credit insurance and guarantee protection to investors and institutional funding partners; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's platform, business model, reputation and financial results had been materially impaired; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in JFU: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/9f-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13218&from=1
Ehang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)
Class Period: December 12, 2019 - February 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Ehang Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (ii) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (iii) EHang
has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (iv) the Company's manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in EH: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ehang-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?id=13218&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632873/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-SWI-JFU-and-EH