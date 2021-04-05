The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OTRK, CYDY and KRMD
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)
Class Period: November 5, 2020 - February 26, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
The OTRK lawsuit alleges that Ontrak, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ontrak's largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak's performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings; (2) as a result, Ontrak's largest customer did not find the Company's program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak; (3) because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company's revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak's financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in OTRK: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ontrak-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14353&from=1
CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY)
Class Period: March 27, 2020 - March 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021
According to the complaint, CytoDyn Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: CytoDyn securities were actively traded over the counter (OTC) in the United States. While the exact number of Class members is unknown to Plaintiff at this time and can be ascertained only through appropriate discovery, Plaintiff believes that there are hundreds or thousands of members in the proposed Class. Record owners and other members of the Class may be identified from records maintained by CytoDyn or its transfer agent and/or OTC Markets and may be notified of the pendency of this action by mail, using the form of notice similar to that customarily used in securities class actions.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CYDY: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cytodyn-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14353&from=1
Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)
Class Period: August 4, 2020 - January 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 25, 2021
The KRMD lawsuit alleges that Repro Med Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) starting in January 2020, Repro Med Systems ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in KRMD: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/repro-med-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14353&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638911/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-OTRK-CYDY-and-KRMD