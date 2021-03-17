The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EH, APA and PLUG
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Ehang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)
Class Period: December 12, 2019 - February 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021
The EH lawsuit alleges Ehang Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the Company's purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (ii) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (iii) EHang
has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (iv) the Company's manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in EH: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ehang-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?id=13745&from=1
Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)
Class Period: September 7, 2016 - March 13, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2021
The complaint alleges that during the class period Apache Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in APA: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/apache-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=13745&from=1
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)
Class Period: November 9, 2020 - March 1, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021
Throughout the class period, Plug Power Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1 the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in PLUG: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/plug-power-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13745&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635954/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-EH-APA-and-PLUG