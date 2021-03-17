U.S. markets open in 8 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.75
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,800.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,131.00
    -20.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,305.40
    -11.30 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.75
    -0.05 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.70
    +4.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.98
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1906
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.79
    -0.24 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3897
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0850
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,828.10
    +1,528.08 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.45
    +28.35 (+2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,803.61
    +53.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,848.68
    -72.41 (-0.24%)
     

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EH, APA and PLUG

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Ehang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)
Class Period: December 12, 2019 - February 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021

The EH lawsuit alleges Ehang Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the Company's purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (ii) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (iii) EHang
has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (iv) the Company's manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in EH: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ehang-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?id=13745&from=1

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)
Class Period: September 7, 2016 - March 13, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2021

The complaint alleges that during the class period Apache Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in APA: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/apache-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=13745&from=1

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)
Class Period: November 9, 2020 - March 1, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021

Throughout the class period, Plug Power Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1 the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in PLUG: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/plug-power-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13745&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635954/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-EH-APA-and-PLUG

Recommended Stories

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Re-Opening of the Lead Plaintiff Process in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX

    NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces the re-opening of the lead plaintiff process in the class action lawsuit against Nutanix, Inc. ("Nutanix" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NTNX) pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

  • Plug Power Will Restate Financial Statements for Last 4 Years

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), the pioneering hydrogen fuel cell company that's reported rapidly rising "gross billings" in recent years -- but huge GAAP losses and negative revenue in its most recent quarter -- announced today that it will restate its earnings for the last four years, sending its stock tumbling in after-hours trading. Earlier this month, Plug was expected to file its 10-K annual report with the SEC, but requested an extension instead, complaining that it needed "additional time to complete the procedures relating to its year-end reporting process, including the completion of the Company's financial statements and procedures relating to management's assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls." As Plug advised in a press release after close of trading Tuesday, it "will restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and its quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020."

  • Why Plug Power Shares Dropped Lower Today

    The shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped 11.79% lower in the after-hours session Tuesday at $37.65, following an 8% drop in the regular trading session. What Happened: The plunge followed the hydrogen fuel-cell company reporting errors in accounting, particularly related to several non-cash items. Plug Power said there were issues with the classification of certain costs that resulted in downsized research and development expenses and a corresponding increase in the cost of revenue. Accounting errors are also observed in the “reported book value of right of use assets and related finance obligations,” “loss accruals for certain service contracts” and “the impairment of certain long-lived assets,” Plug Power noted. See Also: JPMorgan Turns Bullish On Plug Power, Predicts 'Meaningful Share Of Future Hydrogen Economy' What’s Next: The Latham, New York-based company said, as a result, it would restate previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020. Plug Power said the accounting errors didn’t relate to any override of controls or misconduct. The company’s CEO Andy Marsh said “there is no expected impact to our cash position, business operations or economics of commercial arrangements.” The hydrogen fuel-cell company still expects to meet its gross billings targets of reaching $475 million by 2021 and $1.7 billion in 2024. Read Next: Top 10 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Should Know About See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Tweets Inspire Investment Decisions Of 37% Americans: SurveyDogecoin Gets Mark Cuban Boost But It's No Match To This NFT Crypto's Spiciness© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Samsung Warns of Severe Chip Crunch While Delaying Marquee Phone

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. warned it’s grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry.Samsung, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the chip shortage to pose a problem to its business next quarter, co-Chief Executive Officer Koh Dong-jin said during an annual shareholders meeting in Seoul. The company is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Note -- one of its best-selling models -- this year, though Koh said that was geared toward streamlining its line-up.Industry giants from Continental AG to Renesas Electronics Corp. and Innolux Corp. have in recent weeks warned of longer-than anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented Covid-era demand for everything from cars to game consoles and mobile devices. Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, is working with overseas partners to resolve the imbalance and avert potential setbacks to its business, the executive said.“There’s a serious imbalance in supply and demand of chips in the IT sector globally,” said Koh, who oversees the company’s IT and mobile divisions. “Despite the difficult environment, our business leaders are meeting partners overseas to solve these problems. It’s hard to say the shortage issue has been solved 100%.”The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeSamsung’s shares were largely unchanged in Seoul. Chipmakers like Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. are at the forefront of a global effort to plug a shortfall in supply of chips, the building blocks of a plethora of consumer gadgets. The deficit has closed auto plants around the world and now threatens supply of other products.Carmakers got hit first in part because of poor inventory planning and are expected to miss out on $61 billion of sales this year alone. Honda Motor Co. on Wednesday said it will temporarily suspend some production next week at a majority of U.S. and Canada plants, underscoring the deepening crisis.Some analysts say shortages could get mostly ironed out in coming months. But the concern is that tight supply in certain segments -- such as in more mature semiconductors where it takes time to build capacity -- could eventually throttle the broader consumer electronics industry and jack up prices if it persists. Semiconductors are now near the top of official agendas from Washington to Brussels.On Tuesday, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. -- the assembler of most of the world’s iPhones -- joined a chorus of industry executives stressing it’ll take time to resolve imbalances in demand and supply.“We see a shortage, we feel it. But the impact for most of our customers is not that big,” Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu told reporters in Taipei. “For certain customers that have better than expected orders, then there’s some impact. For major customers that plan well, where there’s no big surge on orders, those customers are doing fine.”Koh said Samsung may decide not to introduce its Galaxy Note during 2021’s second half, breaking a years-long streak of annual launches for the marquee line.“Note series is positioned as a high-end model in our business portfolio,” he said. “It could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year so it might be difficult to release Note model in 2H. The timing of Note model launch can be changed but we seek to release a Note model next year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • PLUG Stock A Buy Now? Plug Power Tumbles On Accounting Errors

    Plug Power is a leader in the nascent hydrogen fuel cell economy. PLUG stock, well off January's peak, tumbled late March 16 on accounting errors.

  • Investing in bonds has ‘become stupid,’ Ray Dalio says. Here’s what he recommends instead

    The founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge-fund firm, decried the "ridiculously low yields" of bonds in a LinkedIn blog post Monday.

  • Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

    Volkswagen plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally, accelerating efforts to overtake Tesla and speed up mass adoption of battery-powered cars. The world's No. 2 carmaker, which is in the midst of a major shift towards battery-powered cars, said on Monday it wants to have six battery cell factories operating in Europe by 2030, which it will build alone or with partners.

  • Analyst Says Volkswagen Will Overtake Tesla in Electric Vehicle Sales This Year

    There was more than the usual market chatter about Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Tuesday, following the airing of an analyst's opinion that the company will soon be lapped by a big rival in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. Gordon Johnson, who keeps tabs on Tesla for GLJ Research, said Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) will overtake the company in terms of EV unit sales this year. Volkswagen stated on Tuesday that it aims to deliver 1 million EVs over the course of 2021.

  • VW aims to overtake Tesla with huge electric push

    Volkswagen plans to halve the cost of power systems for electric cars over the next decade in a massive investment push that could knock Tesla off its perch. The German giant will build six factories capable of producing 240 gigawatt hours of batteries a year in Europe over the next decade. This is enough to provide batteries for 4m cars, equivalent to just over 40pc of Volkswagen Group’s annual vehicle production. Herbert Diess, the VW chief executive, said: “E-mobility has won the race. Our goal is to secure a pole position in the global scaling of batteries.” The plans - estimated to cost about £20bn - means VW will abandon its reliance on external battery suppliers. It is also a definitive statement from the one of the world’s largest automotive companies that electric is the future for transportation. David Bailey, a car industry expert at Birmingham University, said: “VW is ending the uncertainty about whether the future is electric, hybrid, or even hydrogen. This is an industry giant saying electric is the future with massive investment.”

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Counter-Trend Buyers Trying to Build Support Base Ahead of Fed

    Gold traders aren’t expecting much from the Fed especially since the latest consumer inflation data released last week was pretty mild.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Wells Fargo defends stimulus-check delay

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • Wells Fargo: 2 Compelling Stocks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    The analysts at Wells Fargo have been scrutinizing the market, or more specifically, scrutinizing the winners and the losers of the current market conditions. In a recently published note, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey writes, “Risk-on and small-cap outperformance has turned this equity market into a stock picker's paradise.” Obviously, then, Harvey sees small-cap stocks doing well right now, with plenty of options for investors to choose from. While small caps generally amount to a riskier investment, one distinct advantage they hold over larger names is in the possibility for bigger returns. This is where the risk/reward paradigm comes into play. Following up on Harvey’s note, the firm has been making a slew of recommendations, finding small-cap equities on the cusp of growth and ones that promise 70% or greater returns in the coming year. We ran two of them through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street’s analysts have in mind. Ping Identity Holding (PING) Starting in the tech sector, the first Wells Fargo pick we’re looking at is Ping Identity Holding Corp, which specializes in identity management. The company offers a range of products which allow customers to control login and access to networks and databases. While it has been in business for almost 20 years, Ping Identity has been a public company only for the last year and a half. In the company’s most recent quarterly report, for 4Q20, Ping reported mixed results and saw shares decline 20% in the immediate aftermath. EPS was a net loss of 4 cents per share. Top-line revenues, at $63.2 million, were down 7% year-over-year, but were up 5.5% sequentially and marked the second-highest quarterly top line the company has seen since going public. For the full year, total revenue hit $243.6 million, a result with was driven by a 15% yoy increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), which hit $259.1 million. The company reported a 34% increase in customers with more than $1 million in ARR, a solid gain in an important metric. Covering the stock for Wells Fargo, analyst Philip Winslow was particularly impressed with the ARR gain. “Ping reported solid Q4 results with ARR ahead of expectations. ARR growth of 15% year-over-year was ahead of consensus estimates of $256.1 million driven by continued adoption of SaaS solutions which accelerated more than anticipated and represents +15% of total ARR,” the 5-star analyst wrote. Winslow added, “The company is experiencing continued signs of pent-up demand as customers phase in purchases as projects previously put on hold due to COVID-related budgetary pressures are emerging in the pipeline, with enterprises modernizing legacy systems whose shortcomings of were exposed over the past year.” To this end, Winslow rates PING an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and has a $40 price target that indicates potential for 76% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Winslow’s track record, click here) Winslow is not an outlier in his bullish stance, but there is some division on Wall Street regarding Ping. The analyst consensus view is a Moderate Buy, based on a dozen reviews breaking down to 7 Buys and 5 Holds. The shares are priced at $22.59 and their $33.71 average price target suggests a one-year upside of 49%. (See PING stock analysis on TipRanks) Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Let’s switch gears and look at the biosciences sector. Sangamo is a biotechnology company with a focus on creating genomic medicine therapies in the treatment of genetic diseases. The company’s pipeline includes 17 different programs in various stages of development, targeting a range of conditions including IBD, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and hemophilia A. Back in December, the company reported an update from its ongoing collaboration with Pfizer on giroctocogene fitelparvovec. This is a gene therapy product in development as a treatment for hemophilia A, and follow-up data from the Phase 1/2 Alta study showed the drug was well-tolerated and safe in the small cohort of patients tested. Giroctocogene fitelparvovec is now starting the patient dosing phase of the Phase 3 AFFINE trial. In February, Sangamo reported that it has begun a global collaboration with Biogen on the development and commercialization of new gene regulation therapies. The therapies under consideration will target Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurological diseases. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Yanan Zhu, who writes of the big picture: “Overall, we continue to see significant upside potential in the company's genomic medicines pipeline programs and platforms, in particular the regulatory T (Treg) cell therapy platform, which may address a broad range of autoimmune diseases, and the ZFP-TF gene regulation platform, which may address certain difficult-to-target neurological indications…” In light of these comments, Zhu reiterates the firm’s Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and set the price target at $29, suggesting a robust upside of 158% (To watch Zhu’s track record, click here) Overall, SGMO has drawn optimism mixed with caution when it comes to consensus opinion among sell-side analysts. Out of 5 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 2 are bullish on the stock, while 3 remain sidelined. Yet, the bulls have the edge as the average price target stands at $19.40 and indicates a 72% upside. (See SGMO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • ARKK Copycat Is Beating Cathie Wood’s Original by 10-Fold

    (Bloomberg) -- A tiny ETF tracking innovative companies is quietly outpacing one of the most famous investments on Wall Street.The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) has risen 39% this year, compared to ARK Innovation ETF’s 3.5% gain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, known by its ticker ARKK, became one of the top-performing exchange-traded funds in the past year thanks to big bets on tech firms that she believes will disrupt their industries. That’s spawned at least half a dozen new products that similarly invest in innovation but use different tactics.Wood’s funds, especially ARKK, have faced turbulence in recent weeks as tech got hit by valuation-fears caused by rising yields. MOON and some other copycats have avoided much of that by loading up on biotechnology, with holdings like ImmunityBio, Inc., which focuses on immunotherapy products, up 131% this year.MOON “has a heavier weight to biotech companies and less on straight technology and internet companies, which are the reason why ARKK has underperformed,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital.Launched in November, MOON has risen roughly 70% since then, yet has attracted only about $220 million in assets. ARKK’s haul of more than $7 billion so far this year has put its total above $24 billion.The definitions of “innovation” and “disruption” are in the eye of the beholder, so funds can embrace those themes in different ways. In the case of ARKK, that focus is narrower and its active management structure gives Wood the ability to alter positions based on the latest companies performing well.Yet ARKK’s large stakes in firms like Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc. dragged it down in the past month, with the automaker, for instance, slumping more than 36% from its January high before rebounding 26%.MOON’s passive fund tracks the S&P Kensho Moonshot Index of the 50 most-innovative companies in sectors ranging from smart transportation to human evolution.This means that MOON is “focusing on multiple themes, as opposed to a narrow theme like cloud computing or genomics or video games,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research.MOON’s largest sector allocation, biotech, makes up 17% of the fund, compared with ARKK’s biggest stake, a 22% allocation to internet companies. The top MOON holdings, laser-scanning company MicroVision Inc. and Vuzix Corp., an optical goods manufacturer, have advanced 231% and 145% respectively this year.Other ARKK peers have also topped its year-to-date performance. Passively managed Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG), has gained almost 16%. Actively managed competitors Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) and the BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR), with holdings like Penn National Gaming Inc. and Axon Enterprise Inc., have added 10% or more.To date, none have proved much of a threat to ARKK, which has returned more than 200% in the past 12 months and helped spur a loyal following around Wood. Those already invested are unlikely to leave for greener pastures, according to Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ.“There’s definitely a first-mover advantage to ETFs,” he said. “People get into them and they tend to stay in them as long as they are doing well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No stimulus check yet? Here are 7 possible reasons for your wait

    If you're still waiting for the cash to show up in your account, you're among millions.

  • Americans ready to pour $40 billion into bitcoin and the stock market as stimulus checks arrive: survey

    Americans intend to plow as much as 10% of the latest round of stimulus checks into bitcoin and stocks, according to a survey by Mizuho Securities, with bitcoin by far the more popular choice.

  • Exclusive: India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates - sources

    Indian state refiners are planning to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC's decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply. Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd are preparing to lift about 10.8 million barrels in May, the sources said on condition of anonymity. State refiners, which control about 60% of India's 5 million barrels per day (bpd) refining capacity, together import an average 14.7-14.8 million barrels of Saudi oil in a month, the sources said.