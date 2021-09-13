U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SRAC, QFIN and ARDX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)
Class Period: October 7, 2020 - July 13, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Stable Road's acquistion target, Momentus's 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus's own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (b) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus's Chief Executive Officer a national security threat, jeopardizing his continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus's launch schedule and business prospects; (c) consequently, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (d) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by Stable Road executives and its sponsor in connection with the merger.

Learn about your recoverable losses in SRAC: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/stable-road-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?id=19517&from=1

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)
Class Period: April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

According to the complaint, 360 DigiTech, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in QFIN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/360-digitech-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19517&from=1

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)
Class Period: August 6, 2020 - July 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2021

The ARDX lawsuit alleges that Ardelyx, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) the Company overstated the likelihood that tenapanor would be approved by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); and 2) Defendants possessed, were in control over, and as a result, knew that the data submitted to support the New Drug Application was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely that the FDA would not approve the drug.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ARDX: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ardelyx-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19517&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663696/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-SRAC-QFIN-and-ARDX

