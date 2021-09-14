The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OTLY, YALA and VIEW

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

3 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)
Class Period: May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2021

According to the complaint, Oatly Group AB allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

Learn about your recoverable losses in OTLY: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form?id=19560&from=1

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)
Class Period: September 30, 2020 - August 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021

Yalla Group Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in YALA: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/yalla-group-limited-loss-submission-form?id=19560&from=1

View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VIEW)
Class Period: November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in VIEW: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?id=19560&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663963/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-OTLY-YALA-and-VIEW

