U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0120 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0099 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9600
    +0.3880 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,778.27
    -825.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HNST, HYZN and ZEV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Honest common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's May 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

The HNST lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, The Honest Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior to the Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), the Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (2) at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in HNST: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/the-honest-company-inc-loss-submission-form?id=20787&from=1

Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:HYZN)
Class Period: February 9, 2021 - September 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2021

The complaint alleges Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in HYZN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hyzon-motors-inc-f-k-a-decarbonization-plus-acquisition-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=20787&from=1

Lightning Emotors, Inc (NYSE:ZEV)
Class Period: May 7, 2021 - August 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2021

The ZEV lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Lightning Emotors, Inc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full year guidance for the remainder of 2021; (ii) accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ZEV: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/lightning-emotors-inc-loss-submission-form?id=20787&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670471/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-HNST-HYZN-and-ZEV

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen's Skoda to resume production after two-week outage

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Volkswagen's Skoda Auto will resume production on Sunday at most of its production lines after a two-week outage caused by a shortage of semiconductor chips, a spokesperson said. Skoda, the Czech Republic's biggest exporter, has said on Oct. 7 that it would "significantly reduce or even halt" production from Oct. 18 until the end of the year because of the global shortage of chips hobbling the automotive sector. "I can confirm that most of Skoda Auto's production lines will resume work after a two-week outage tonight, starting with the night shift at 10:00 p.m.," Kamila Biddle said, confirming an earlier report by CTK news agency.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • Buy Intel Before INTC Stock Rebounds Soon

    Ahead of Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) recently posted third-quarter results, the stock rallied, in accordance with its tradition. INTC stock rose steadily from $52 to $56 ahead of its earnings, only to plunge and close below $50 after the results were released. Source: Kate Krav-Rude / Shutterstock.com Why did investors bet that Intel would beat analysts’ average expectations when the chip maker is falling behind its competitors? The giant used to sell premium processors. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

    They're all big winners in recent years that are poised to be even bigger winners over the long term.

  • Lucid shares soar on news of first electric sedan deliveries

    As part of the weekend’s events, the first customers to receive their cars — which were built in Arizona — will participate in what is being dubbed as the inaugural Lucid Rally. The company's shares saw huge gains on the news.

  • Nio Could Rally to New Highs Like Tesla

    All is well in the electric vehicle (EV) world. Or is it? Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares may be rallying to new all-time highs after earnings, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the space is doing well. Take Nio (NYSE:NIO) for example. While NIO stock is up more than 20% from this month’s low, the stock is still down about 40% from the highs. Source: Andy Feng / Shutterstock.com That’s a much different story than what we’re seeing with Tesla. TSLA stock has rallied for nine straight weeks and has com

  • 2 Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There are two stocks that despite their popularity with retail investors, I wouldn't suggest investing in, even if you had money you could afford to gamble with: Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Veterinary health company Zomedica is a business that's in its very early stages. In Zomedica's case, the company only began selling its flagship Truforma platform, which helps veterinarians run tests on animals more efficiently than other diagnostic products, earlier this year.

  • 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: Shiba Inu, NVDA, X, SBUX

    Stocks held up incredibly well on Friday considering that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) both traded lower on earnings. Mind you, the two combine for $4.25 trillion in market capitalization. With that being said, let’s kick off next week with some top stock trades to watch. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TradingView Obviously, Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) has taken Wall Street by storm. The crypto was consolidating in a

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy?

    Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) stock price plunged to a five-month low after the company posted its third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Twilio expects its revenue to rise 39%-40% year over year in the fourth quarter, which comfortably beats analyst expectations for 36% growth. Twilio is still growing rapidly, but its post-earnings plunge indicates investors are worried about its lack of profits and its high valuation.

  • 7 Energy Stocks to Buy Now That Q3 Earnings Are in the Books

    As the price of crude oil continues to hit multi-year highs, the Street is staunchly focused on energy stocks these days. The oil and gas rally continued during the third quarter, implying stronger margins and cash flows for the category. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), “Brent crude oil spot prices averaged $74 per barrel […] in September, up $4 […] from August and up $34 from September 2020.” Given the current momentum in the Q3 earnings season, the stock market i

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Are Rising

    Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher. The stock has been volatile this week following third-quarter earnings and the release of third-party test results on the performance of the company's solid-state lithium-metal battery cells. QuantumScape Thursday reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 10 cents per share. "We are happy that these independent test results substantially replicate the cycling performance we repo

  • 7 High-Yield Retirement Stocks To Feather Your Nest Egg

    While dividend yields have partially declined of late due to rallying stock prices, it’s still possible to find attractive high-yield retirement stocks on Wall Street. These businesses typically generate stable cash flow, boast strong balance sheets, and have reasonable dividend payout ratios. As a result, these companies have the financial resilience to grow their businesses while consistently paying attractive dividends. Given the bullish momentum in this earnings season, I’ll discuss seven re

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Nvidia, Tencent in Race For Next Spot in Trillion-Dollar Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s ascent into the most exclusive of corporate clubs -- the $1 trillion capitalization set -- has investors guessing on which company will be the next to join.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe technology industry represents

  • 7 Penny Stocks With the Potential to 10X in 2022

    While never entirely out of fashion, penny stocks are drawing new-found attention from retail investors. One reason for this interest is that many new traders see the penny stock market as a way of turning a small investment into a big payout. Another reason is that, despite their volatility, penny stocks may seem like a safer alternative to cryptocurrencies. While meme stocks tend to get most of the attention, many other penny stocks are drawing significant attention from investors. And as the

  • Plug Power Leads Five Alt-Energy Plays Near Buy Points

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power is in buy range, while China-based EV makers Xpeng Motors and Li Auto are near buy points. Plug Power, a leading maker of hydrogen fuel cells used mainly in forklifts in large warehouses, recently announced ambitious plans and new partnerships to expand its business.