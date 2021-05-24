The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KRMD, RMO and CCXI
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)
Class Period: August 4, 2020 - January 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 25, 2021
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Repro Med Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) starting in January 2020, Repro Med Systems ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in KRMD: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/repro-med-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16078&from=1
Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)
Class Period: October 5, 2020 - March 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021
During the class period, Romeo Power, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Romeo had only two battery cell suppliers, not four, (ii) the future potential risks that Defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting Romeo's business, operations and business prospects, (iii) Romeo did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021, (iv) Romeo's supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo's revenue growth, and (v) Romeo's supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory. Given the supply constraint that Romeo was experiencing during the Class Period, Defendants had no reasonable basis to represent that the Company had the ability to meet customer demand and that it would support growth in revenue in 2021.
Learn about your recoverable losses in RMO: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/romeo-power-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16078&from=1
ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)
Class Period: November 26, 2019 - May 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021
The CCXI lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, ChemoCentryx, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx's New Drug Application ("NDA") for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CCXI: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/chemocentryx-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16078&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648734/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-KRMD-RMO-and-CCXI