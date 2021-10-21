U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.34
    -0.85 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,525.65
    -83.69 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,171.09
    +49.41 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,303.39
    +13.63 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.45
    -0.97 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.10
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6690
    +0.0330 (+2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3817
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8680
    -0.4610 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,300.54
    -1,653.20 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,524.03
    -10.62 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,197.57
    -25.53 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SAM, HYZN and INNV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)
Class Period: April 22, 2021 - September 8, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

The SAM lawsuit alleges The Boston Beer Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Boston Beer's hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in SAM: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/the-boston-beer-company-inc-loss-submission-form?id=20594&from=1

Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:HYZN)
Class Period: February 9, 2021 - September 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2021

The HYZN lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in HYZN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hyzon-motors-inc-f-k-a-decarbonization-plus-acquisition-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=20594&from=1

InnovAge Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:INNV)
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired InnovAge common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 13, 2021

The INNV lawsuit alleges that InnovAge Holding Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of InnovAge's facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; (3) as a result, there as a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company's services; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in INNV: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/innovage-holding-inc-loss-submission-form?id=20594&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669108/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-SAM-HYZN-and-INNV

Recommended Stories

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • SPAC planning merger with Trump Media jumps in premarket trade

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumped 44%, and its A-class shares gained 30%, after announcing a plan to merge with Trump Media Technology Group, which aims to launch a social-media platform backed by former President Donald Trump. The transaction values the Trump media group at an enterprise value of $875 million, the company said. What's called Truth Social is aiming for a beta launch in November, and Trump Media Technology also is planning to launch "non-woke" entertainment programming, news

  • Kinder Morgan Remains Well Positioned as the Energy Market Pivots

    The energy infrastructure company's legacy businesses continue to thrive as it adds new growth drivers.

  • Why Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) has Time to Develop a Superior Product

    While a business like Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is developing, it takes substantial funds to invest and produce a model that is going to take off against the competition. That is why companies need cash reserves to fund their business while developing.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Tesla logs third straight record quarterly profit, optimistic on growth

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down Tesla’s Q3 earnings, which saw the company top profit estimates on a record-breaking wave of deliveries despite a continued presence in supply chain disruptions.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confr

  • Pinterest Shareholders Should Say No to a PayPal Buyout

    Of all the companies that could make a bid for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the least likely. While the offer represents a 26% premium over Pinterest's closing price on Tuesday before the news broke, the stock was trading near a 52-week-low at the time, and $70 a share would still be 22% below its peak in February.

  • Tesla Posted Record Earnings. It Has Reached ‘Escape Velocity.’

    Electric-vehicle giant Tesla reported record operating profits Wednesday evening. Wall Street sounds blown away by its profit margins.

  • IBM Misses Q3 Revenue Estimates; Shares Drop 4%

    Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) declined 4.3% in Wednesday’s extended trading session after the computer hardware company reported disappointing third-quarter revenues, which missed analysts’ expectations. However, earnings during the quarter beat consensus estimates. The company reported revenues of $17.6 billion, missing analysts’ expectations of $17.77 billion. Adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share slipped 2.3% year-over-year. The Street had estimated the same to be

  • Could Teladoc Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) stock performance this year isn't putting a smile on its investors' faces. The shares have slipped about 30%. That's after a 138% increase last year. Teladoc's online medical visits and revenue soared in 2020 as patients opted for telehealth over in-person appointments.

  • These Are the 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Thursday

    The stock market looked poised to give up some ground on Thursday morning, with futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) posting a nearly 50-point decline to 15,329 as of 8 a.m. EDT. The Nasdaq has struggled somewhat recently, as the high-growth stocks that are most popular among investors right now have had their long-term prospects called into question by the specter of rising interest rates. On Thursday morning, Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) continued their winning ways, setting the stage for solid gains even in a down market.

  • Are These 2 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    SmileDirectClub and Accelerate Diagnostics are super cheap right now, with very high short positions. Here's why the shorts might rupture.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Earnings Beat; FCX Stock Slips But Is Near New Buy Point

    Freeport-McMoRan earnings topped estimates, even though revenue fell a bit short. FCX slipped as copper prices fell, but a new buy point is near.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Suggests It's 20% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) by estimating the company's...