The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SAM, HYZN and INNV

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Class Period: April 22, 2021 - September 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

The SAM lawsuit alleges The Boston Beer Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Boston Beer's hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Class Period: February 9, 2021 - September 27, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2021

The HYZN lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

InnovAge Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:INNV)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired InnovAge common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 13, 2021

The INNV lawsuit alleges that InnovAge Holding Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of InnovAge's facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; (3) as a result, there as a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company's services; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

