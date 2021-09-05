U.S. markets closed

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YMM, QFIN and OTLY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Full Truck's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Full Truck's June 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

The YMM lawsuit alleges that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Full Truck's apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Chinese government; (2) the Chinese government would require Full Truck to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a &ldquo;comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks&rdquo;; (4) Full Truck needed to &ldquo;continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities&rdquo;; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Learn about your recoverable losses in YMM : https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-loss-submission-form?id=19378&from=1

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)
Class Period: April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

According to the complaint, 360 DigiTech, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in QFIN : https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/360-digitech-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19378&from=1

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)
Class Period: May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2021

The OTLY lawsuit alleges that Oatly Group AB made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

Learn about your recoverable losses in OTLY : https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form?id=19378&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662838/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-YMM-QFIN-and-OTLY

