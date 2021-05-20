The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SOS, CCIV and PTON
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)
Class Period: July 22, 2020 - February 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021
The SOS lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, SOS Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings; (ii) HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by the Company; (iii) the Company had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in SOS: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sos-limited-loss-submission-form?id=15972&from=1
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)
Class Period: January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021
The CCIV lawsuit alleges that Churchill Capital Corp IV made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CCIV: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/churchill-capital-corp-iv-loss-submission-form?id=15972&from=1
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)
Class Period: September 11, 2020 - April 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 28, 2021
During the class period, Peloton Interactive, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in addition to the tragic death of a child, Peloton's Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (2) safety was not a priority to Peloton as defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+, yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+; (3) as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") declared that the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety and urgently recommended that consumers with small children cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Peloton's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in PTON: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/peloton-interactive-inc-loss-submission-form?id=15972&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
