The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IRTC, XOM and APA
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)
Class Period: August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2021
The IRTC lawsuit alleges iRhythm Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times
Learn about your recoverable losses in IRTC: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/irhythm-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14162&from=1
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)
Class Period: February 28, 2018 - January 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2021
The XOM lawsuit alleges that Exxon Mobil Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Exxon forced its employees to use unrealistic assumptions regarding the timelines for well drilling in the Permian Basin; (ii) the foregoing assumptions served to artificially inflate the value of the Company's well operations in the Permian Basin; (iii) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, subjected Exxon to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and oversight; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in XOM: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/exxon-mobil-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=14162&from=1
Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)
Class Period: September 7, 2016 - March 13, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2021
Throughout the class period, Apache Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in APA: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/apache-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=14162&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637640/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-IRTC-XOM-and-APA