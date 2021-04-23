The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of UAVS, VRM and DDD

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)

Class Period: September 3, 2019 - February 18, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2021

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public's understanding about a partnership with Amazon, Defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about AgEagle's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Class Period: June 9, 2020 - March 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 21, 2021

The complaint alleges Vroom, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)

Class Period: May 6, 2020 - March 1, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period 3D Systems Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

