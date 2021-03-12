The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PEN, CLOV and XOM
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)
Class Period: August 3, 2020 - December 15, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2021
The complaint alleges that during the class period Penumbra, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) that Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of the Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; (3) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and (4) as a result, Penumbra's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in PEN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/penumbra-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13605&from=1
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)
Class Period: October 6, 2020 - February 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2021
During the class period, Clover Health Investments, Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover's sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover's
subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover's software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CLOV: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/clover-health-investments-corp-loss-submission-form?id=13605&from=1
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)
Class Period: February 28, 2018 - January 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2021
Throughout the class period, Exxon Mobil Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Exxon forced its employees to use unrealistic assumptions regarding the timelines for well drilling in the Permian Basin; (ii) the foregoing assumptions served to artificially inflate the value of the Company's well operations in the Permian Basin; (iii) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, subjected Exxon to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and oversight; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in XOM: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/exxon-mobil-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=13605&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635176/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-PEN-CLOV-and-XOM