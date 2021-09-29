U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ATVI, ZY and SLQT

·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)
Class Period: August 4, 2016 - July 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021

The ATVI lawsuit alleges Activision Blizzard, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Activision Blizzard discriminated against women and minority employees; (2) Activision Blizzard fostered a pervasive "frat boy" workplace culture that continues to thrive; (3) numerous complaints about unlawful harassment,
discrimination, and retaliation were made to human resources personnel and executives which went unaddressed; (4) the pervasive culture of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation would result in serious impairments to Activision Blizzard's operations; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was at greater risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny and enforcement, including that which would have a material adverse effect; (6) Activision Blizzard failed to inform shareholders that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing had been investigating Activision Blizzard for harassment and discrimination; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about Activision Blizzard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ATVI: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=19965&from=1

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)
This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ZY common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021.

The ZY lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Zymergen Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) during the qualification process for the Company's optical film product, Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ZY: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/zymergen-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19965&from=1

Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)
Class Period: February 8, 2021 - May 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

The SLQT lawsuit alleges that Selectquote, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in SLQT: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/selectquote-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19965&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666107/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-ATVI-ZY-and-SLQT

