The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DDD, CAN and RMO
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)
Class Period: May 6, 2020 - March 1, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021
The DDD lawsuit alleges 3D Systems Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in DDD: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/3d-systems-corp-loss-submission-form?id=16219&from=1
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)
Class Period: February 10, 2021 - April 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2021
The CAN lawsuit alleges that Canaan Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: they concealed that due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and the introduction of the Company's next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines - which had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings - Canaan's 4Q20 sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year compared to its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 ("4Q19") sales and more than 93% quarter-over-quarter compared to its third quarter FY20 ("3Q20") sales.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CAN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/canaan-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=16219&from=1
Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)
Class Period: October 5, 2020 - March 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021
Throughout the class period, Romeo Power, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Romeo had only two battery cell suppliers, not four, (ii) the future potential risks that Defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting Romeo's business, operations and business prospects, (iii) Romeo did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021, (iv) Romeo's supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo's revenue growth, and (v) Romeo's supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory. Given the supply constraint that Romeo was experiencing during the Class Period, Defendants had no reasonable basis to represent that the Company had the ability to meet customer demand and that it would support growth in revenue in 2021.
Learn about your recoverable losses in RMO: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/romeo-power-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16219&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
