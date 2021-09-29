U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PHG, ANVS and ATIP

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)
Class Period: February 25, 2020 - June 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

Koninklijke Philips N.V. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (ii) as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (iii) accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in PHG: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/koninklijke-philips-n-v-loss-submission-form?id=19964&from=1

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)
Class Period: May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021

The ANVS lawsuit alleges that Annovis Bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Annovis's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ANVS: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19964&from=1

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATIP)
This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

The ATIP lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ATIP: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ati-physical-therapy-inc-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?id=19964&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666106/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-PHG-ANVS-and-ATIP

