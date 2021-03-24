The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IQDNX, ATNX and CYDY
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ:IQDNX)
Class Period: December 21, 2018 - February 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2021
According to the complaint, Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Infinity Q's Chief Investment Officer made adjustments to certain parameters within the third-party pricing model that affected the valuation of the swaps held by the Fund; (2) consequently, Infinity Q would not be able to calculate NAV correctly; (3) as a result, the previously reported NAVs were unreliable; (4) because of the foregoing, the Fund would halt redemptions and liquidate its assets; and (5) as a result, the Prospectuses were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.
Learn about your recoverable losses in IQDNX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/infinity-q-diversified-alpha-fund-loss-submission-form?id=14061&from=1
Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)
Class Period: August 7, 2019 - February 26, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
The ATNX lawsuit alleges that Athenex, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the data included in the Oral Paclitaxel plus Encequidar NDA presented a safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequalae; (ii) the uncertainty over the results of the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) at week 19 conducted by BICR; (iii) the BICR reconciliation and re-read process may have introduced unmeasured bias and influence on the BICR; (iv) the Company's Phase 3 study that was used to file the NDA was inadequate and not well-conducted in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the U.S. population, such that the FDA would recommended a new such clinical trial; (v) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Company's NDA in its current form; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in ATNX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/athenex-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14061&from=1
CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKT:CYDY)
Class Period: March 27, 2020 - March 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021
CytoDyn Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: CytoDyn securities were actively traded over the counter (OTC) in the United States. While the exact number of Class members is unknown to Plaintiff at this time and can be ascertained only through appropriate discovery, Plaintiff believes that there are hundreds or thousands of members in the proposed Class. Record owners and other members of the Class may be identified from records maintained by CytoDyn or its transfer agent and/or OTC Markets and may be notified of the pendency of this action by mail, using the form of notice similar to that customarily used in securities class actions.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CYDY: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cytodyn-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14061&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637253/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-IQDNX-ATNX-and-CYDY