The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KPLT, VIEW and WDH

4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)
Class Period: December 18, 2020 - August 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021

The KPLT lawsuit alleges that Katapult Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in KPLT: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/katapult-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=20294&from=1

View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VIEW)
Class Period: November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021

The VIEW lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in VIEW: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?id=20294&from=1

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)
This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Waterdrop American Depositary Shares in or traceable to the Company's May 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

According to the complaint, Waterdrop Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Waterdrop had achieved a substantial portion of its historical revenue growth through illicit means that ran afoul of Chinese rules and regulations governing the insurance industry; (b) Waterdrop had been ordered by the Chinese government to shut down its mutual aid platform because of its failure to comply with Chinese law; (c) Waterdrop was under investigation by regulatory authorities for continued violations of Chinese law; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, there existed a material undisclosed risk and substantial likelihood that Waterdrop would face severe adverse actions by regulatory authorities following the IPO; (e) Waterdrop's operating losses had increased more than four-fold in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the cessation of its mutual aid business and rapidly growing customer acquisition costs; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, the Registration Statement's representations regarding Waterdrop's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company in the lead up to the IPO, were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in WDH: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/waterdrop-inc-loss-submission-form?id=20294&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667570/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-KPLT-VIEW-and-WDH

