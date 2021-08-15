U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5900
    -0.8320 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,077.35
    -761.25 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SRAC, JRVR and COIN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)
Class Period: October 7, 2020 - July 13, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

During the class period, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Stable Road's acquistion target, Momentus's 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus's own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (b) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus's Chief Executive Officer a national security threat, jeopardizing his continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus's launch schedule and business prospects; (c) consequently, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (d) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by Stable Road executives and its sponsor in connection with the merger.

Learn about your recoverable losses in SRAC: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/stable-road-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?id=18562&from=1

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)
Class Period: August 1, 2019 - May 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021

The JRVR lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, James River Group Holdings, Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in JRVR: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form?id=18562&from=1

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)
This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2021

During the class period, Coinbase Global, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company required a sizeable cash injection; (2) the Company's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in COIN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/coinbase-global-inc-loss-submission-form?id=18562&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659814/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-SRAC-JRVR-and-COIN

Recommended Stories

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

    The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines. Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported. Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for

  • Dow Jones Futures: Resist This Urge Amid Choppy Market Rally; Nvidia, DocuSign, Robinhood Are Near Buy Points

    The market rally is holding at highs, but buying opportunities are running dry. Pay attention to Nvidia and DocuSign.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen recently on signs of improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Activision, Boeing, Carvana, Moderna, Wendy's And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story takes a close look at what it will take to fix Boeing. Other featured articles discuss reliable growth stocks, whether inflation is different this time and who has the early lead in the metaverse. Also, see the prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine maker, a real estate investment trust, a video game leader, a fast-food chain and more. "Boeing's Fix-It Job: How the Company Can Win the Future" by Al Root explores why shares in Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), the world's larges

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • Covid-19 Cases Are Surging. When Will This Wave Peak?

    New cases of Covid-19 are climbing fast in the U.S., yet in the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the numbers have dropped sharply from their late-July peak. The July producer price index, however, blew past estimates, with a whopping 7.8% year-over-year rise.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the stock market bottomed out in March 2020, investors have been treated to a record-breaking bounce-back rally. While some investors might be skittish about putting money to work with the market regularly knocking on the door of new highs, history has shown that, if you're a long-term investor who allows their investment thesis to play out, anytime is a great time to buy high-quality stocks. Don't let anyone tell you that brand-name, mega-cap stocks can't deliver big-time returns for investors.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • My 2019 Report Card: Up 319%

    I made 63 bullish calls involving 45 companies in 2019. Here are the winners, the stinkers, and everything in between.

  • Summers Says ‘Bizarre’ for U.S. to Borrow So Much in Short-Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program is resulting in a “bizarre” situation in which the government’s funding structure is overly focused on the short-term.Under its quantitative easing program, the Fed purchases longer-term Treasuries and the money it creates to buy them ends up in the accounts that banks hold with the central bank, in the form of overnight reserves.These reserves earn a rate of interest that’s link

  • Cardano (ADA) Crosses $2 Threshold Ahead of Smart Contract Launch

    ADA has passed the $2 mark, becoming the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world ahead of its proposed smart contracts launch

  • Is AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) A High Quality Stock To Own?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • 3 Tech Stocks With Surprisingly Solid Dividends

    The technology sector is filled with high-growth companies vying for market share. Rather than pay dividends, many of these businesses prefer to reinvest excess cash in their operations, a strategy that makes sense given the quickly changing nature of technology. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about tech stocks with strong dividends.

  • Apple Ordered To Pay $300M In Royalties Over Wireless Technology Patent

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been ordered to pay $300 million over the use of the company’s wireless technology in iPhones and other products. What Happened: A Texas judge upheld a jury's decision that Apple owes royalties to PanOptis Patent Management and its Optis Cellular and Unwired Planet units for patents held by the company on the LTE cellular standard. Optis says Apple products that utilized 4G networks were using its patented technology. The order comes at the conclusion of a retrial o

  • These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

    Companies like Amazon or Visa that can generate double-digit compound growth in revenue and earnings, year after year, are rarities. These smaller candidates could do just that.

  • George Soros Abandons Shares Bought During Implosion Of Archegos Bill Hwang

    George Soros's Investment Company, which shares sold off during the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions. What Happened: According to a regulatory submission, the company has sold $194.3 million of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), $77 million of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares, and $46.4 million of stock in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS), Bloomberg reports. The company also liquidated its positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) and Disc