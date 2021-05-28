The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SOS, FGEN and ARRY
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)
Class Period: July 22, 2020 - February 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021
According to the complaint, SOS Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings; (ii) HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by the Company; (iii) the Company had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in SOS: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sos-limited-loss-submission-form?id=16321&from=1
FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)
Class Period: October 18, 2017 - April 6, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2021
The FGEN lawsuit alleges FibroGen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the Company's prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia certain safety analyses submitted in connection with CKD included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (ii) FibroGen's analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors result in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (iii) based on these analyses the Company could not conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; (iv) as a result, the Company faced significant uncertainty that its NDA for roxadustat as a treatment for anemia of CKD would be approved by the FDA; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in FGEN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fibrogen-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16321&from=1
Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)
This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ARRY: (a) between October 14, 2020, and May 11, 2021, inclusive and (b) pursuant, or traceable, or both, to: (i) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2020 initial public offering; or (ii) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's December 2020 offering; or (iii) any combination of the initial public offering, December 2020 offering, or March 2021 offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2021
Defendants repeatedly and consistently painted a materially misleading picture of the Company's business and prospects that did not reflect rising steel and freight costs. After the October 2020 initial public offering, the December 2020 offering and the March 2021 offering, and subsequent to the class period, Array disclosed that it was experiencing increases in steel prices and substantial increases in the cost of both ocean and truck freight that in turn were having a material impact on its margins for the foreseeable future. This caused Array to miss profit expectations and withdraw its full-year outlook. As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, shareholders have suffered significant losses and damages.
Learn about your recoverable losses in ARRY: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/array-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16321&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649656/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-SOS-FGEN-and-ARRY