The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JRVR, HMPT and OTLY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)
Class Period: August 1, 2019 - May 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021

The JRVR lawsuit alleges James River Group Holdings, Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company's true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about James River's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in JRVR: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-loss-submission-form?id=18582&from=1

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)
This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Home Point common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 29, 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2021

During the class period, Home Point Capital Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Home Point's aggressive expansion of its broker partners would dramatically increase the Company's expenses; (ii) the mortgage industry was anticipating industry-wide decreased gain-on-sale margins as a result of rising interest rates in 2021 and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Learn about your recoverable losses in HMPT: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/home-point-capital-inc-loss-submission-form?id=18582&from=1

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)
Class Period: May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2021

Throughout the class period, Oatly Group AB allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

Learn about your recoverable losses in OTLY: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form?id=18582&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659951/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-JRVR-HMPT-and-OTLY

