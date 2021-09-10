U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,496.89
    +3.61 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,887.35
    +7.97 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,270.65
    +22.39 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.74
    +1.61 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.58
    +1.44 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.23 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    +0.0440 (+3.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3853
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9160
    +0.1860 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,500.16
    -1,703.57 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    -48.38 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ATVI, KPLT and SAVA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)
Class Period: August 4, 2016 - July 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Activision Blizzard, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Activision Blizzard discriminated against women and minority employees; (2) Activision Blizzard fostered a pervasive "frat boy" workplace culture that continues to thrive; (3) numerous complaints about unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation were made to human resources personnel and executives which went unaddressed; (4) the pervasive culture of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation would result in serious impairments to Activision Blizzard's operations; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was at greater risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny and enforcement, including that which would have a material adverse effect; (6) Activision Blizzard failed to inform shareholders that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing had been investigating Activision Blizzard for harassment and discrimination; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about Activision Blizzard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ATVI: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=19487&from=1

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)
Class Period: December 18, 2020 - August 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021

The complaint alleges Katapult Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in KPLT: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/katapult-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19487&from=1

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Class Period: February 2, 2021 - August 24, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Cassava Sciences, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's, a small molecule drug designed to treat Alzheimer's disease, efficacy had been overstated; (b) the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's efficacy were biased; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about the Company's business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of Food and Drug Administration approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in SAVA: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cassava-sciences-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19487&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663544/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-ATVI-KPLT-and-SAVA

Recommended Stories

  • Cigna's stock sinks after double downgrade at BofA on concerns over earnings visibility

    Shares of Cigna Corp. sank 3.9% in midday trading Friday, after BofA Securities analyst Kevin Fischbeck reversed his stance on the health services company to bearish from bullish, citing the lack of clarity on the trajectory of earnings over the next couple of years. Fischbeck double downgraded Cigna to underperform from buy, and cut his stock price target to $225 from $240. He said that although Cigna has now integrated Express Scripts successfully (the acquisition closed in December 2018), red

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained, Allegedly for Leaking Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was fired for allegedly leaking information.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News. Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager at the company, filed an Aug. 26 NLRB complaint, which allege

  • President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate: What top CEOs are saying about it

    CEOs speak out on Yahoo Finance Live about Biden's new vaccine mandate for workers.

  • Epic v. Apple ruling: Judge finds Apple's App Store restrictions violate antitrust law

    In a decision issued Friday, a federal California judge largely sided with Epic by issuing a permanent injunction against Apple's App Store policies, and opening the door for developers to offer customers third-party payment options in apps.

  • Apple must allow other in-app purchases on App Store, federal judge rules

    Apple Inc. was dealt a blow Friday when a federal judge in the Epic Games Inc. case ordered an injunction that would allow developers to provide in-app purchases on the App Store, effectively bypassing commission fees of 15% to 30%. However, it was not ruled an antitrust monopolist.

  • Endo Shares Move Higher On Settlement Of New York State Opioid Cases

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) has agreed to pay million to resolve lawsuits by New York state and two of its largest counties related to the sale and marketing of opioids. Endo said the settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing by Endo or its subsidiaries. The settlement severs Endo from an ongoing trial in lawsuits by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Suffolk and Nassau counties. The deal came after McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), AmerisourceBergen Corp (NYSE: ABC), Car

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Couchbase Is No MongoDB

    The relational database, which stores data in neat rows and columns, has been the standard for decades. NoSQL databases, which usually store data in flexible documents, have emerged as a compelling alternative. Given the success of NoSQL pioneer MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), which is now worth around $32 billion following a blockbuster quarterly report, betting on smaller NoSQL database companies could make sense for investors convinced that NoSQL is the future.

  • Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

    Amazon's and SpaceX's FCC spat isn't over.

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • Why Williams-Sonoma CEO calls the labor shortage a ‘big migration’

    Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the labor market and how Williams-Sonoma is attracting 'great talent' to the company.

  • Why the SEC cracking down on Coinbase could level the crypto playing field

    As Coinbase claims the SEC blocked them from offering a service already rampant in crypto, one expert says the joke is on those seeking regulatory approval.

  • Could Robinhood Lose Its Main Source of Revenue?

    The Securities and Exchange Commission could be cracking down on payment for order flow. Here's what that could mean.

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • Tech Stocks Are Jumping as Judge Forces Changes to Apple’s App Store

    The legal decision could alter which companies receive billions of dollars that are now paid to Apple. Stocks such as Zynga and Playtika took off.

  • UPS adds gig delivery with Roadie acquisition

    (Reuters) -United Parcel Service Inc on Friday announced plans to buy Roadie, a crowd-sourced, same-day delivery company whose major clients include home improvement chain Home Depot. The tie-up comes after key UPS retail customers like Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc and Target Corp built or bought gig delivery services to provide speedy local delivery of everything from fresh food to bulky furniture. UPS and Roadie did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter.

  • Tuition, Teslas and time off: What businesses are doing to keep, attract employees

    Would these tempt you to sign on?

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • Apple must ease App Store payment rules, U.S. judge orders in blow to iPhone maker

    (Reuters) -A U.S. federal judge struck down a core part of Apple Inc's App Store rules on Friday, forcing the company to allow developers to send their users to other payment systems in a win for "Fortnite" creator Epic Games and other app makers. The ruling vastly expands a concession that Apple made with Japanese regulators last week to encompass game developers, who are the biggest cash generators for Apple's App Store, which itself is the foundation of its $53.8 billion services segment. The decision orders Apple to stop barring developers from providing buttons or links in their apps that direct customers to other ways to pay outside of Apple's own in-app purchase system, which charges developers commissions of up to 30%.

  • Pandemic Have You Thinking of Retirement? Try It On First.

    Retiring in phases can provide a taste of life without work and a test of your financial plan. Here are some things to know about exiting in stages.