The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FGEN, DDD and ACAD
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)
Class Period: October 18, 2017 - April 6, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2021
The FGEN lawsuit alleges that FibroGen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia certain safety analyses submitted in connection with CKD included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (ii) FibroGen's analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors result in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (iii) based on these analyses the Company could not conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; (iv) as a result, the Company faced significant uncertainty that its NDA for roxadustat as a treatment for anemia of CKD would be approved by the FDA; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in FGEN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fibrogen-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16343&from=1
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)
Class Period: May 6, 2020 - March 1, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021
The complaint alleges that during the class period 3D Systems Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in DDD: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/3d-systems-corp-loss-submission-form?id=16343&from=1
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)
Class Period: June 15, 2020 - April 4, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021
The complaint alleges Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the materials submitted in support of the pimavanserin supplemental new drug application (sDNA) contained statistical and design deficiencies; (ii) accordingly, the pimavanserin sNDA lacked the evidentiary support that the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (iii) the Food and Drug Administration Agency was unlikely to approve the pimavanserin sNDA in its present form; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in ACAD: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16343&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649746/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-FGEN-DDD-and-ACAD