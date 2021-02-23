U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BLUE, BTBT and XOM

·3 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)
Class Period: May 11, 2020 - November 4, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period bluebird bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in BLUE: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bluebird-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13074&from=1

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Class Period: December 21, 2020 - January 8, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021

Bit Digital, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in BTBT: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bit-digital-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13074&from=1

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)
Class Period: February 28, 2018 - January 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2021

Throughout the class period, Exxon Mobil Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Exxon forced its employees to use unrealistic assumptions regarding the timelines for well drilling in the Permian Basin; (ii) the foregoing assumptions served to artificially inflate the value of the Company's well operations in the Permian Basin; (iii) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, subjected Exxon to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and oversight; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in XOM: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/exxon-mobil-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=13074&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631372/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-BLUE-BTBT-and-XOM

