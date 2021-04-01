The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BLUE, LDOS and ROOT
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)
Class Period: May 11, 2020 - November 4, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2021
bluebird bio, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in BLUE: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bluebird-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14307&from=1
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)
Class Period: May 4, 2020 - February 23, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
The complaint alleges that during the class period Leidos Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported benefits of the Company's acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection & Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos' products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in LDOS: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/leidos-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14307&from=1
Root, Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT)
This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Root Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2021
The ROOT lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Root, Inc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Root would foreseeably fail to generate positive cash flow for at least several years following the IPO; (ii) accordingly, the Company would foreseeably require significant cash infusions to meet its cash flow needs; (iii) notwithstanding the Defendants' touting of Root's purportedly unique, data-driven advantages, several of the Company's established industry peers in fact possessed significant competitive advantages over Root with respect to, inter alia, telematics data and data engagement; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.
Learn about your recoverable losses in ROOT: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/root-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14307&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
