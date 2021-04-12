The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IQDNX, OTRK and RIDE
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ:IQDNX)
Class Period: December 21, 2018 - February 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2021
The IQDNX lawsuit alleges Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Infinity Q's Chief Investment Officer made adjustments to certain parameters within the third-party pricing model that affected the valuation of the swaps held by the Fund; (2) consequently, Infinity Q would not be able to calculate NAV correctly; (3) as a result, the previously reported NAVs were unreliable; (4) because of the foregoing, the Fund would halt redemptions and liquidate its assets; and (5) as a result, the Prospectuses were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.
Learn about your recoverable losses in IQDNX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/infinity-q-diversified-alpha-fund-loss-submission-form?id=14581&from=1
Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)
Class Period: November 5, 2020 - February 26, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
The OTRK lawsuit alleges that Ontrak, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ontrak's largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak's performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings; (2) as a result, Ontrak's largest customer did not find the Company's program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak; (3) because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company's revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak's financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in OTRK: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ontrak-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14581&from=1
Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Class Period: August 3, 2020 - March 24, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021
The RIDE lawsuit alleges Lordstown Motors Corp made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the Company's purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown's Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and has not been "on track" to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in RIDE: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/lordstown-motors-corp-loss-submission-form?id=14581&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640000/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-IQDNX-OTRK-and-RIDE