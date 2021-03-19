The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EBIX, APA and OTRK
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)
Class Period: November 9, 2020 - February 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2021
The EBIX lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Ebix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix's gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) there was a material weakness in Company's internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) the Company's independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in EBIX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ebix-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13872&from=1
Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)
Class Period: September 7, 2016 - March 13, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2021
Throughout the class period, Apache Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in APA: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/apache-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=13872&from=1
Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)
Class Period: November 5, 2020 - February 26, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
The OTRK lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Ontrak, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ontrak's largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak's performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings; (2) as a result, Ontrak's largest customer did not find the Company's program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak; (3) because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company's revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak's financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in OTRK: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ontrak-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13872&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
