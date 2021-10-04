U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LIVE, KPLT and ATIP

4 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)
Class Period: December 28, 2016 - August 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021

The LIVE lawsuit alleges Live Ventures Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: 1) Live's earnings per share for FY 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (2) the Company used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (3) Live had overstated pretax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of "other income" related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (4) Live's acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during first quarter 2017; (5) using December 30, 2017 as the "acquisition date" and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (6) by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled the Company to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (7) between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018, Live's CEO received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in LIVE: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/live-ventures-incorporated-loss-submission-form?id=20103&from=1

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)
Class Period: December 18, 2020 - August 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021

According to the complaint, Katapult Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in KPLT: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/katapult-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=20103&from=1

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATIP)
This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

The ATIP lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ATIP: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ati-physical-therapy-inc-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?id=20103&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666697/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-LIVE-KPLT-and-ATIP

