The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KRMD, DOX and EBS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)
Class Period: August 4, 2020 - January 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 25, 2021
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Repro Med Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) starting in January 2020, Repro Med Systems ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in KRMD: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/repro-med-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16052&from=1
Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)
Class Period: December 13, 2016 - March 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021
The DOX lawsuit alleges Amdocs Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (ii) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; (iii) while Amdocs' reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in DOX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/amdocs-limited-loss-submission-form?id=16052&from=1
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)
Class Period: July 6, 2020 - March 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Emergent Biosolutions Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Emergent's Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (ii) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergent's facility led to a string of FDA citations; (iii) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements about Emergent's ability and capacity to mass manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore manufacturing site were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in EBS: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/emergent-biosolutions-inc-loss-submission-form?id=16052&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648628/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-KRMD-DOX-and-EBS