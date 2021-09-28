U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,376.62
    -66.49 (-1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,467.63
    -401.74 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,645.27
    -324.70 (-2.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.92
    -41.08 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.02
    -0.43 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.40
    -17.60 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    -0.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5320
    +0.0480 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0167 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5350
    +0.5570 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,701.24
    -1,314.50 (-3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.58
    -29.57 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ITRM, SAM and WDH

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)
Class Period: November 30, 2020 - July 23, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021

The complaint alleges that during the class period Iterum Therapeutics Plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the sulopenem New Drug Application ("NDA") lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with urinary tract infections caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be nonsusceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ITRM: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/iterum-therapeutics-plc-loss-submission-form?id=19937&from=1

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)
Class Period: April 22, 2021 - September 8, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

The SAM lawsuit alleges The Boston Beer Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Boston Beer's hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in SAM: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/the-boston-beer-company-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19937&from=1

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)
This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Waterdrop American Depositary Shares in or traceable to the Company's May 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

The WDH lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Waterdrop Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Waterdrop had achieved a substantial portion of its historical revenue growth through illicit means that ran afoul of Chinese rules and regulations governing the insurance industry; (b) Waterdrop had been ordered by the Chinese government to shut down its mutual aid platform because of its failure to comply with Chinese law; (c) Waterdrop was under investigation by regulatory authorities for continued violations of Chinese law; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, there existed a material undisclosed risk and substantial likelihood that Waterdrop would face severe adverse actions by regulatory authorities following the IPO; (e) Waterdrop's operating losses had increased more than four-fold in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the cessation of its mutual aid business and rapidly growing customer acquisition costs; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, the Registration Statement's representations regarding Waterdrop's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company in the lead up to the IPO, were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in WDH: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/waterdrop-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19937&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665955/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-ITRM-SAM-and-WDH

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives On Janet Yellen Warning, Stocks Sell Off As Bond Yields Rise

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled as stocks sold off amid Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's default risk warning and bond yields rose.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    RV Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The NAV of the Business Owner Fund was €994.14 as of the end of the second quarter. The NAV increased 14.0% since the start of the year and 901.9% since its inception on […]

  • Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardCitadel S

  • Why AMC Stock Dropped Tuesday

    The move occurred as the broader market was declining, but the movie theater operator also got some potentially bad news recently.

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Endo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Settle Louisiana Governmental Opioid Cases and Claims

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) ("Endo") today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with the Louisiana Attorney General's office to settle all opioid-related cases and claims of the state and other Louisiana governmental persons and entities in exchange for a total payment of $7.5 million. The settlement, including the payment, will be subject to 100% participation by Louisiana's political subdivisions (to be provided to Endo by October 28, 2021) and the execution of def

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

    While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks ov

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Still a Great Value

    Since it currently trades at around 11 times earnings, Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stands out as the type of value stock that appeals to the famously value-oriented Warren Buffett. As many know, Verizon, AT&T (NYSE: T), and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) now operate as a 5G oligopoly in the U.S. Given the tens of billions of dollars these companies invest every year in capital expenditures to support their positions in the telecom market, additional competitors are not likely to emerge.

  • 2 Winners Worth Watching as the Stock Market Falls Tuesday

    Wall Street appears to be heading into the end of September on a downbeat note. Positive earnings played a role in driving shares of Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) and United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) higher. Below, we'll take a closer look at why these little-known companies were able to buck the downward trend on Wall Street early Tuesday.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking on Tuesday

    After bounding higher to start the week yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed in the other direction today. Instead, shareholders are likely responding to the stock's rise yesterday and to news related to another company dealing in hydrogen production, Cummins (NYSE: CMI). The other likely catalyst for the stock's decline is the news that Cummins has received a $5 million award from the Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office.

  • Will Moderna Stock Reach $500?

    Some people might have thought Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock market gains were over when the company pocketed an Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in December. After all, the stock advanced 434% in 2020.

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Peloton Interactive (PTON)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in C3.ai in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) gained a lot of attention when it went public last December, for three main reasons. First, it was founded and led by Thomas Siebel, who previously founded the enterprise software company Siebel Systems and oversaw its sale to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2006. Second, C3.ai dazzled investors with its 71% sales growth in fiscal 2020, which accelerated from its 48% growth in fiscal 2019.

  • Semiconductor stocks fall, Endeavor wins on sports betting, Naked Brand shares surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including Endeavor, Naked Brand, and Huntsman.&nbsp;

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Was Down on Tuesday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were trading down 5.9% at 11:41 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, following news that CEO Cathie Wood of ARK Invest had sold some shares on Monday. Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) still held 654,161 shares of Sea Limited as of today, representing slightly over 1% of the fund's holdings. The stock has been on a tear over the last few years, as Sea's e-commerce and gaming businesses have expanded at a rapid pace.