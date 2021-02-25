The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PEN, TCDA and CLSK
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)
Class Period: August 3, 2020 - December 15, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2021
The PEN lawsuit alleges Penumbra, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) that Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of the Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; (3) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and (4) as a result, Penumbra's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in PEN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/penumbra-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13136&from=1
Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)
Class Period: September 4, 2019 - October 28, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2021
The complaint alleges Tricida, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tricida's NDA for veverimer was materially deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept the NDA for veverimer; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in TCDA: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tricida-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13136&from=1
Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)
Class Period: December 31, 2020 - January 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
The CLSK lawsuit alleges Cleanspark, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) that several of the Company's recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CLSK: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cleanspark-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13136&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632180/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-PEN-TCDA-and-CLSK