The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CYDY, LDOS and XL
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKT:CYDY)
Class Period: March 27, 2020 - March 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021
According to the complaint, CytoDyn Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: CytoDyn securities were actively traded over the counter (OTC) in the United States. While the exact number of Class members is unknown to Plaintiff at this time and can be ascertained only through appropriate discovery, Plaintiff believes that there are hundreds or thousands of members in the proposed Class. Record owners and other members of the Class may be identified from records maintained by CytoDyn or its transfer agent and/or OTC Markets and may be notified of the pendency of this action by mail, using the form of notice similar to that customarily used in securities class actions.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CYDY: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cytodyn-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14541&from=1
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)
Class Period: May 4, 2020 - February 23, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
The LDOS lawsuit alleges Leidos Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the purported benefits of the Company's acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection & Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos' products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in LDOS: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/leidos-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14541&from=1
XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)
Class Period: October 2, 2020 - March 2, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period XL Fleet Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (2) at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (3) XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (4) XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in XL: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/xl-fleet-corp-loss-submission-form?id=14541&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
