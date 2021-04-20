The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KRMD, GOEV and CAN
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)
Class Period: August 4, 2020 - January 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 25, 2021
According to the complaint, Repro Med Systems, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) starting in January 2020, Repro Med Systems ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in KRMD: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/repro-med-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14922&from=1
Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)
Class Period: August 18, 2020 - March 29, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021
Throughout the class period, Canoo Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's engineering services was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; (ii) the Company would no longer be focused on its subscription-based business model; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in GOEV: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/canoo-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14922&from=1
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)
Class Period: February 10, 2021 - April 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2021
The complaint alleges that during the class period Canaan Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: they concealed that due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and the introduction of the Company's next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines - which had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings - Canaan's 4Q20 sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year compared to its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 ("4Q19") sales and more than 93% quarter-over-quarter compared to its third quarter FY20 ("3Q20") sales.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CAN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/canaan-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=14922&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641402/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-KRMD-GOEV-and-CAN