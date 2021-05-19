The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ACAD, CCXI and DNMR
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)
Class Period: June 15, 2020 - April 4, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021
Throughout the class period, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the materials submitted in support of the pimavanserin sNDA contained statistical and design deficiencies; (ii) accordingly, the pimavanserin sNDA lacked the evidentiary support that the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (iii) the FDA was unlikely to approve the pimavanserin sNDA in its present form; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in ACAD: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?id=15941&from=1
ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)
Class Period: November 26, 2019 - May 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021
According to the complaint, ChemoCentryx, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx's New Drug Application ("NDA") for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CCXI: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/chemocentryx-inc-loss-submission-form?id=15941&from=1
Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)
Class Period: December 30, 2020 - March 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2021
Danimer Scientific, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (iii) Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in DNMR: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/danimer-scientific-inc-loss-submission-form?id=15941&from=1
