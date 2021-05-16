The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ACAD, CCIV and VRUS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)
Class Period: June 15, 2020 - April 4, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the materials submitted in support of the pimavanserin sNDA contained statistical and design deficiencies; (ii) accordingly, the pimavanserin sNDA lacked the evidentiary support that the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (iii) the FDA was unlikely to approve the pimavanserin sNDA in its present form; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in ACAD: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?id=15910&from=1
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)
Class Period: January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021
The CCIV lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Churchill Capital Corp IV made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CCIV: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/churchill-capital-corp-iv-loss-submission-form?id=15910&from=1
Verus International, Inc. (OTC PINK:VRUS)
Class Period: June 17, 2019 - November 8, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 22, 2021
During the class period, Verus International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Verus lacked the requisite resources, infrastructure and/or expertise to exploit its Big League Foods brand and its MLB license; (ii) the company's issues in production ramp-up were not fully resolved to enable the company to fulfill customer orders; (iii) as a result, the company's prospects and outlook were not as represented; (iv) the company's internal controls for financial reporting and accounting were not sufficient with specific respect to stock-based compensation and classification of equity instruments; (v) as a result, the company's financial results, outlook and prospects were materially worse than represented; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in VRUS: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/verus-international-inc-loss-submission-form?id=15910&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
