U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.42
    +38.48 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,137.31
    +316.01 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,950.22
    +163.95 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.63
    +51.42 (+2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.03
    -1.64 (-2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +15.90 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    26.64
    +0.80 (+3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3925
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0520
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,041.90
    -1,548.84 (-2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,269.47
    +6.51 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,895.29
    +35.42 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,508.55
    -591.83 (-2.03%)
     

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KRMD, FGEN and EBON

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)
Class Period: August 4, 2020 - January 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 25, 2021

The KRMD lawsuit alleges Repro Med Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) starting in January 2020, Repro Med Systems ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in KRMD: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/repro-med-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14993&from=1

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)
Class Period: November 8, 2019 - April 6, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2021

The complaint alleges that during the class period FibroGen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia certain safety analyses submitted in connection with CKD included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (ii) FibroGen's analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors result in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (iii) based on these analyses the Company could not conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; (iv) as a result, the Company faced significant uncertainty that its NDA for roxadustat as a treatment for anemia of CKD would be approved by the FDA; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in FGEN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fibrogen-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14993&from=1

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)
Class Period: June 26, 2020 - April 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021

Ebang International Holdings Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the proceeds from Ebang's public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company's operations; (2) Ebang's sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) Ebang's attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) Ebang's purported crytocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in EBON: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ebang-international-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14993&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641645/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-KRMD-FGEN-and-EBON

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nikola, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Jumped Today

    Shares of companies investing in the hydrogen fuel-cell sector have been on an extended downtrend. The stocks of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are down between 39% and 57% in the past three months. As of 3:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday, shares of Nikola, Plug, and Bloom Energy were up 6.3%, 5.8%, and 5.1%, respectively.

  • Ark Investment Management Ups Holdings in Coinbase

    The firm has continued to sell shares in Square.

  • Chanel loses European court fight in trademark dispute with Huawei

    French luxury house Chanel on Wednesday lost its trademark fight with Huawei Technologies after a top European court said their logos bear no similarity to each other. The dispute dated to 2017 when Huawei sought approval from the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), a trademark body, to register its computer hardware trademark which has two vertical interlocking semi-circles. Privately owned Chanel objected, saying that the design was similar to its registered French logo of two horizontal interlocking semi-circles used for its perfumes, cosmetics, costume jewellery, leather goods and clothing.

  • Nikola’s Stock Selloff Accelerates as Shares Fall Below $10

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. shares fell Tuesday to the lowest since December 2018, accelerating a selloff that has now erased all their gains since the electric-vehicle startup went public via blank-check company last year.The electric-truck maker -- once briefly more valuable than Ford Motor Co. -- closed down 6.2% at $9.65 in New York, bringing it below the $10 level at which VectoIQ Acquisition Corp., the special-purpose acquisition company that acquired Nikola, debuted in June 2018.Nikola’s shares have lost their luster after much fanfare since it closed its reverse merger with VectoIQ in June 2020. That month, it rallied to an intraday high of $93.99, catapulting Nikola’s market capitalization above $28 billion. The company’s valuation has since slumped to $3.8 billion.Since then, it has been mired in bad news: a collapsed deal to build trucks with General Motors Co., an internal probe that found it made several inaccurate statements, and an inability to meet initial production guidance for its first commercial zero-emission vehicles.Read more: Nikola Faces Daunting Future With Far Fewer Friends Than BeforeNikola’s slump is also part of broader weakness for electric-vehicle stocks this year as the threat of competition from incumbent players increased and rapid economic growth fueled a rotation into value stocks. Now traditional automakers are making a comeback as they vow to rapidly expand their presence in the EV market, shrinking the potential market share of startups like Nikola.Last week, shares of another electric truck startup, Lordstown Motors Corp., also fell below the $10 level, the price at which the blank-check company it merged with debuted in April 2019.Shares of the big three Detroit automakers have rallied this year on aggressive plans to compete in the EV market. General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis NV -- the owner of Chrysler -- all announced plans to shift into EV technology during the March quarter, joining a growing list of peers including Volkswagen AG and BMW AG in trying to convince investors they too offer exposure to the industry.For many of Nikola’s private early investors -- including Fidelity and P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP -- the slump could mean they’ve suffered losses if they’ve held onto shares. The ValueAct Spring fund, which was another early investor in Nikola, moved to Inclusive Capital Partners in the summer of 2020. The Spring Fund was led by Jeff Ubben, who remains invested in Nikola though Inclusive.(Updates stock move in second and third paragraphs, investor details in eighth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury-Buying Spree of $17 Billion Has UAE Eclipsing China

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates went on its biggest Treasury-buying spree on record in February, purchasing more of the safe-haven securities than China in one of the worst months for U.S. debt markets in years.The Gulf nation, OPEC’s third-biggest crude producer, raised its stockpile by about $17 billion to $50.6 billion, making it the largest buyer after the U.K. that month, according to U.S. Treasury Department data. A spokesperson for the UAE central bank declined to make any immediate comment Wednesday.Though the UAE, whose capital Abu Dhabi accounts for almost 6% of the world’s oil reserves, may have built up enough of a buffer to commit more if its dollar earnings to the $21 trillion Treasuries market, it came as prices tumbled amid growing expectations of a global economic rebound. U.S. debt dropped 1.8% in February, according to a Bloomberg Barclays Index, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note climbing about 34 basis points, its sharpest increase since November 2016.“Other than the fact that rates were higher and that is the deepest and most liquid market, I wouldn’t know any other reason” why the government would boost purchases, said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital.The move took UAE holdings to levels last seen in 2019 before the global pandemic and the crash in oil prices. China bought $9 billion of Treasuries in February to bring its total to $1.1 trillion, the highest since mid-2019. The country’s holdings are second only to Japan, which holds almost $1.3 trillion.Although a recovery in oil has been a boon across the energy-rich Middle East, the windfall may be even bigger for the UAE since it needs one of the lowest crude prices to balance its budget. Other top oil exporters in the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, cut back their Treasury holdings in February.The official tally may not accurately reflect the true size of a country’s holdings if they are held by banks in foreign countries.Like many of its regional peers, the UAE needs to have sufficient reserves to maintain confidence in its currency peg to the dollar. The central bank’s gross international reserves rose to almost 389 billion dirhams ($105.9 billion) in February, from 381.9 billion dirhams a month earlier.The International Monetary Fund estimates the UAE central bank’s reserves will reach $119 billion this year, in addition to more than $1 trillion in assets managed by the country’s wealth funds.Treasuries extended their declines in March, with the 10-year yield jumping a further 34 basis points to 1.74%. The yield was at 1.58% as of 10:39 a.m. in London Wednesday.(Adds China ranking, Japan’s holdings in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russia’s Segezha Group Seeks $2 Billion Valuation in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Wood, paper and packaging producer Segezha Group set a price range for its initial public offering in Moscow that values the company at as much as 152.4 billion rubles ($2 billion).That’s the top end of the 7.75 rubles to 10.25 rubles per share range offered to investors, Segezha, owned by billionaire Vladimir Evtushenkov’s Sistema PJSFC, said in a statement on Wednesday. The valuation of the company is given on a post-money basis, with pricing expected around April 28.Russian companies have joined the global IPO rush this year but the momentum may slow after the U.S. imposed fresh sanctions including restrictions on buying new sovereign debt. Political tensions are mounting over Moscow’s troop buildup on the Ukraine border, while supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny plan protests across Russia on Wednesday as President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state-of-the-nation address.In early March, discount retailer Fix Price’s IPO raised about $1.8 billion in the biggest listing from a Russian company in a decade. But toward the end of the month, the owners of GV Gold PJSC, a miner backed by BlackRock Inc., put its share sale on hold indefinitely as the market weakened.Segezha last week said that it plans to raise at least 30 billion rubles selling new shares, while Sistema will provide an over-allotment option of secondary shares, equivalent to as much as 15% of the stock offered in the IPO, to the underwriters.Higher RevenueThe group is set to become Russia’s first publicly traded, vertically integrated forestry company as consumers turn away from plastics, boosting demand for its products, such as kraft paper, paper sacks and bags, and birch plywood.“I am pleased with the positive response we have seen from the global investment community to Segezha Group’s proposed IPO,” Mikhail Shamolin, the company’s president said in the statement.Segezha said its first-quarter revenue could jump as much as 29% to 18.5 billion rubles from a year earlier as stronger demand supports higher prices and production.JPMorgan Chase & Co, UBS Group AG, VTB Capital Plc, Alfa Capital Markets Ltd, Gazprombank JSC, BofA Securities and Renaissance Capital are helping to organize Segezha’s IPO.(Adds political tensions in third paragraph, first-quarter revenue eighth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore prosecution files more charges over nickel trading scandal

    Singapore prosecutors on Tuesday filed five additional charges against businessman Ng Yu Zhi in relation to a scheme that allegedly raised at least S$1 billion ($746 million) from investors to fund bogus nickel trades. The alleged fraud, which would be one of the city-state's biggest, follows a string of scandals involving Singapore trading firms that have shaken investor and banker confidence in the sector over the last year when some commodities, including nickel, have rallied strongly. The new charges of cheating against Ng were read out in Singapore's State Court.

  • Bain, Oaktree in Talks to Fund Some of Gupta’s Australian Units

    (Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital Credit, Oaktree Capital Group and White Oak Global Advisors are in talks to refinance some of Sanjeev Gupta’s borrowing from Greensill Capital at some of his Australian businesses.The funds have been carrying out due diligence to provide at least A$430 million ($333 million) to GFG Alliance’s Australian Mining and Primary Steel units, including the Whyalla steel mill in the south of the country, according to people familiar with the matter. One of the funds could conclude a deal with GFG as soon as early May, said the people, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. There is no certainty the talks will result in a deal, the people said.Officials at GFG and Oaktree declined to comment on the talks. Representatives for Bain and White Oak weren’t immediately available to comment.The financing would provide relief for Gupta as he attempts to secure the future of his teetering metals empire following the demise of Greensill, his largest backer, in March. Gupta’s GFG has borrowed about $5 billion from Greensill, of which some A$430 million was through a facility for the Australian Mining and Primary Steel business.Just How Big and Important Is Sanjeev Gupta’s Metals Empire?The refinancing of that facility would allow Gupta to fend off an attempt by Credit Suisse Group AG to wind up some of the Australian assets. The Swiss bank is seeking to push some GFG units into insolvency to recover part of the loans it made to the group through Greensill. A first hearing on the petition is scheduled for May 6.South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said on Sunday that he was hopeful a deal could be done before May 6.“When I spoke to Sanjeev Gupta this time last week he was increasingly confident that he will be able to get that credit arrangement in place,” Marshall said at a press conference.The Whyalla mill is a supplier to steel product manufacturer Infrabuild Australia Pty Ltd., GFG’s most profitable unit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stable Yields Could Lead to Rangebound Gold Prices

    It is possible that bond yields have stabilized as traders accept the Fed’s reiteration that the rise in inflation will be short-term.

  • Covid-19 vaccines aren’t making any money for Johnson & Johnson

    For many Americans, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) these days is most closely associated with the pharmaceutical company’s Covid-19 vaccine, which has been recently suspended in the US as authorities investigate its risk of causing a rare blood clot syndrome. Out of over $22 billion in sales, Covid-19 vaccines accounted for $100 million—or just above 2%, the company announced today.

  • EU defends its push for rules on company 'green' reporting

    The European Union on Wednesday deflected concerns over its drive to formulate rules requiring companies to show investors how climate change will affect their activities, saying that waiting for a global approach could take years. The EU unveiled groundbreaking proposals on Wednesday for sustainability disclosures by companies in the 27 country bloc, and a classification system to define what can be labelled a "green" asset or activity in a disclosure. It leaps ahead of global efforts to create an international sustainability standards board to write disclosure rules, details of which will be published in time for the UN COP26 global climate change conference in November.

  • Iron Ore Giants Challenged in Race to Meet China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top two iron ore miners struggled to keep up with strong Chinese demand in the first quarter of 2021, hit by operational challenges and weather disruptions, in a positive sign for prices that are already at decade highs.Brazil’s Vale SA churned out less ore than expected last quarter after lower productivity at one mine and a ship loader fire, with its recovery from an early-2019 tailings dam disaster proving a little slower than expected. Rio Tinto Group’s shipments were disrupted by wetter-than-average weather at its Pilbara operations in Western Australia.Benchmark iron ore surged Monday over $180 a ton -- the highest since May 2011 -- following news that China’s crude steel production jumped 19% last month from a year earlier to near a record. The nation’s output of the alloy is booming at the same time as a pollution crackdown has lifted prices and benefited profit margins at mills.“With the market relatively tight at the moment, it will certainly see any failure to meet current guidelines as relatively positive for the price,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at ANZ Banking Group Ltd. Vale and Rio both maintained their forecasts for full-year production, though a slower-than-expected recovery at Vale could see the market reset its expectations, he said.Rio cautioned that its guidance for annual output of up to 340 million tons was subject to logistical risks associated with bringing 90 million tons of replacement mine capacity on stream. It also said that Tropical Cyclone Seroja had impacted its Pilbara mine and port operations in April.It was a “mediocre quarter” for Rio, Tyler Broda, mining analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note. Quarterly production was 6% less than the bank’s estimate, he said. “Not all that much is going in the right direction from a bottom-up basis for Rio Tinto as they continue to tackle the various challenges at their operations and projects, but main commodities iron ore and aluminum are both benefiting from the China decarbonisation theme.”Iron ore futures in Singapore rose as much as 3.7% to $182.80 a ton before trading at $182.75 by 2:48 p.m. local time. Prices in Dalian gained as much as 4.7%, while hot-rolled coil and rebar both rose in Shanghai. Rio Tinto’s shares settled 0.5% lower in Sydney.Steel prices in China finished the quarter at decade highs as construction activity and demand in the first quarter exceeded both 2020 and 2019, Rio said. Strong demand and margins -- at their highest since 2018 -- have lifted demand for higher quality iron ore products and the nation’s renewed focus on reducing steelmaking emissions will likely restrain exports in 2021, supporting margins globally, the company said.The short-term outlook for iron ore prices remained strong, ANZ’s Hynes said, with Chinese steel mills content to accept current high prices for their main feedstock while their margins were so strong. However, he added the cost of ore was now well above fair value, with the risk of a pullback later in the year if Beijing’s plans to curb steel production to control greenhouse gas emissions start to impact on demand.“If we saw a 1% fall in Chinese steel production that would potentially wipe out about 15-20 million tons of iron ore,” said Hynes(Closes shares in 7th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise for the first time in three days; Dow gains 317 points, or 0.9%

    Stocks rose on Wednesday and looked to rise for the first time in three sessions.

  • Democratic senators urge Education Department to remove millions of student loan borrowers from default status

    A group of Democratic Senators, led by Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA), sent a letter urging the Education Department (ED) to restore defaulted student loans to on-time status amid the ongoing payment pause, Yahoo Finance has learned.

  • 'The jig is up on Netflix' as subscriber growth slows: analyst

    Netflix's striking miss on first-quarter subscriber additions vindicated some analysts' views that the future growth prospects for the company would start to dwindle once users started going out again after the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Dollar Bears Get New Lease of Life as Yields Hobble Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Dollar bears are making a comeback as falling Treasury yields handcuff the reserve currency. Technical indicators suggest the decline may extend.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1% Tuesday after falling for the previous six sessions in its longest losing streak since June. The index was pressured lower after Treasury 10-year yields dropped almost 15 basis points since the end of March. Leveraged traders have slashed bullish positions, according to the latest data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission.“The U.S. dollar is breaking down through important levels,” John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank, wrote in a note. “As long as the U.S. Treasuries threat remains neutralized, we could be set for a significant move lower here in the U.S. dollar.”Should a correlation between U.S. yields, bond volatility and the dollar extend, it could mean more weakness for the currency, according to an analysis by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. A recent break in a key technical formation known as a double top also appears bearish, the firm’s analysts said. Meanwhile risk reversals -- a measure of sentiment and positioning -- are pointing to more losses.The shift comes after an inflation-fear-induced surge in Treasury yields forced funds to abandon their dollar short bets last month. Recent solid U.S. economic data have, however, failed to push yields higher, eroding one of the greenback’s biggest appeals.Here’s a look at why the dollar’s drop may not be over as yet:Risk ReversalsOne-month risk reversals for the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index on Tuesday day touched the lowest since early January, pointing toward more downside risks. The gauge reflects demand for greenback exposure and is heading toward its year-to-date low. A drop below that could mean more losses.Double TopThe Bloomberg dollar gauge completed a major double-top formation by breaking below a key trendline. That move opens the door to the February 2021 low of 1119, and if that is broken through, the decline may extend to the pivotal range of 1110-1112, Citigroup’s Lauren Jung said Monday. That includes the lows from 2018 and January 2021.The BBDXY index has tracked U.S. yields this year, which also has been moving in tandem with lower bond volatility as seen in the ICE BofA MOVE Index. A continuation of that move should mean more pressure for the greenback.Dollar bull Trevor Greetham, head of multi asset at Royal London Asset Management, said U.S. stimulus will once again push Treasury yields higher after a pause, but for now, he’s “open-minded to a period of dollar weakness” amid the global economic recovery.Speculators ShiftLeveraged traders pulled back on their bullish position last week, after flipping from a bearish stance in March, according to the latest data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission. They cut holdings back to 1,145 contracts, after it surged to as high as 23,067 contracts last month.(Updates levels throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Historic Oil Glut Amassed in the Pandemic Almost Gone

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented oil inventory glut that amassed during the coronavirus pandemic is almost gone, underpinning a price recovery that’s rescuing producers but vexing consumers.Barely a fifth of the surplus that flooded into the storage tanks of developed economies when oil demand crashed last year remained as of February, according to the International Energy Agency. Since then, the lingering remnants have been whittled away as supplies hoarded at sea plunge and a key depot in South Africa is depleted.The re-balancing comes as OPEC and its allies keep vast swathes of production off-line and a tentative economic recovery rekindles global fuel demand. It’s propping international crude prices near $67 a barrel, a boon for producers yet an increasing concern for motorists and governments wary of inflation.“Commercial oil inventories across the OECD are already back down to their five-year average,” said Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. “What’s left of the surplus is almost entirely concentrated in China, which has been building a permanent petroleum reserve.”The process isn’t quite complete. A considerable overhang appears to remain off the coast of China’s Shandong province, though this may have accumulated to feed new refineries, according to consultants IHS Markit Ltd.Working off the remainder of the global excess may take some more time, as OPEC+ is reviving some halted supplies and new virus outbreaks in India and Brazil threaten demand.Still, the end of the glut at least appears to be in sight.Oil inventories in developed economies stood just 57 million barrels above their 2015-2019 average as of February, down from a peak of 249 million in July, the IEA estimates.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when lockdowns crushed world fuel demand by 20% and trading giant Gunvor Group Ltd. fretted that storage space for oil would soon run out.Stockpile SlumpIn the U.S., the inventory pile-up has effectively cleared already.Total stockpiles of crude and products subsided in late February to 1.28 billion barrels -- a level seen before coronavirus erupted -- and continue to hover there, according to the Energy Information Administration. Last week, stockpiles in the East Coast fell to their lowest in at least 30 years.“We’re starting to see refinery runs pick up in the U.S., which will be good for potential crude stock draws,” said Mercedes McKay, a senior analyst at consultants FGE.There have also been declines inside the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the warren of salt caverns used to store oil for emergency use. Traders and oil companies were allowed to temporarily park oversupply there by former President Trump, and in recent months have quietly removed about 21 million barrels from the location, according to people familiar with the matter.The oil surplus that gathered on the world’s seas is also diminishing. Ships were turned into makeshift floating depots when onshore facilities grew scarce last year, but the volumes have plunged, according to IHS Markit Ltd.They’ve tumbled about by 27% in the past two weeks to 50.7 million barrels, the lowest in a year, IHS analysts Yen Ling Song and Fotios Katsoulas estimate.A particularly vivid symbol is the draining of crude storage tanks at the logistically-critical Saldanha Bay hub on the west coast of South Africa. It’s a popular location for traders, allowing them the flexibility to quickly send cargoes to different geographical markets.Inventories at the terminal are set to fall to 24.5 million barrels, the lowest in a year, according to ship tracking data monitored by Bloomberg.For the 23-nation OPEC+ coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the decline is a vindication of the bold strategy they adopted a year ago. The alliance slashed output by 10 million barrels a day last April -- roughly 10% of global supplies -- and is now in the process of carefully restoring some of the halted barrels.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has consistently said its key objective is to normalize swollen inventories, though it’s unclear whether the cartel will open the taps once that’s achieved. In the past, the lure of high prices has prompted the group to keep production tight even after reaching its stockpile target.Mixed BlessingTo consuming nations the great de-stocking is less of a blessing. Drivers in California are already reckoning with paying almost $4 for a gallon of gasoline, data from the AAA auto club show. India, a major importer, has complained about the financial pain of resurgent prices.For better or worse, the re-balancing should continue. As demand picks up further, global inventories will decline at a rate of 2.2 million barrels a day in the second half, propelling Brent crude to $74 a barrel or even higher, Citigroup predicts.“Gasoline sales are ripping in the U.S.,” said Morse. “Demand across all products will hit record levels in the third quarter, pushed up by demand for transport fuels and petrochemical feed-stocks.”(Corrects date range in first chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chipotle Q1 earnings blows away Wall Street's estimates, boosted by digital surge

    Here's what Wall Street expects from fast casual food chain Chipotle's first-quarter earnings report.

  • Toshiba Drops After Disclosing CVC Buyout Offer Has Stalled

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. shares tumbled after the Japanese company said a potential buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners has stalled.Toshiba revealed a preliminary approach from CVC in early April, which sent its stock soaring. Just days later, the company’s board urged caution over the discussions, warning the proposal may not lead to a transaction.In the latest chapter of the convoluted drama, Toshiba revealed it had received a letter from CVC on Monday, but it included “no specific and detailed information capable of detailed evaluation.” Toshiba shares fell 3.3% on Wednesday.“It merely stated that CVC would step aside to await our guidance as to whether a privatization of Toshiba would suit management’s and the Board of Directors’ strategic objectives,” the statement said.“As this preliminary proposal lacks the required information the Board has concluded it is not possible to evaluate it,” it said.The disclosure is yet another setback for any potential buyout of the Japanese company, which also saw the resignation of its chief executive officer earlier this month. Nobuaki Kurumatani, who had previously worked at CVC, stepped down after he suffered a sharp drop in support from Toshiba employees and executives.It’s not clear whether other reported bidders will proceed after CVC. After the firm’s initial approach, private equity firm KKR & Co. and Canadian investment giant Brookfield Asset Management Inc. began exploring potential offers, Bloomberg News reported.Bain Capital has entered into discussions with Japanese banks, including units of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., to secure funding for a potential bid, Reuters reported Wednesday.Satoshi Tsunakawa, who took over as CEO this month, offered reassurances that Toshiba would remain a strong Japanese company and invest in research and development. His comments appeared aimed at reassuring employees and business partners in the wake of the CVC offer.(Updates with shares and Bain report from the third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase to Stop Trading on German Exchange Over Missed Code

    (Bloomberg) -- A German exchange said it will halt trading in Coinbase Global Inc. shares due to missing paperwork necessary to make the stock eligible on its platform.Coinbase shares will cease trading on April 23, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement Wednesday. The company, which listed shares on Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of its U.S. initial public offering, provided a code necessary for trading that wasn’t properly linked to the listed entity, Deutsche Boerse said, without providing further details.“We’re aware of an administrative error that has made it necessary for Coinbase to resubmit certain documentation to certain European stock exchanges,” a company spokesperson said. “There have been no interruptions to trading of Coinbase stock at this time. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”The code, a Legal Entity Identifier, or LEI, is a 20-character unique reference -- like a bar code -- which allows assets to be recognized in trades and is used by regulators to oversee markets. It contains information about an entity’s ownership structure and have been a requirement for trading in European markets since January 2018. A company can obtain a code within a few days, according to the websites of various LEI providers.“The only way to get Coinbase back into trading is for the issuer to apply for a LEI,” a spokesperson for Deutsche Boerse said.The missing code on the German exchange doesn’t affect trading in the shares in the U.S. The cryptocurrency exchange started trading on the Nasdaq last Wednesday, with the company’s valuation surging above a $112 billion, before the shares started to fall back. The stock closed down 2.8% after falling as much as 5.8% earlier in the session.“This is a small hiccup,” said Charlie Morris, a fund manager and founder of cryptocurrency price discovery site ByteTree.com in London. “Most major U.S. companies have a German listing but volumes are light.”(Adds closing stock price in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.