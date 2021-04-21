The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KRMD, FGEN and EBON

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Class Period: August 4, 2020 - January 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 25, 2021

The KRMD lawsuit alleges Repro Med Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) starting in January 2020, Repro Med Systems ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Class Period: November 8, 2019 - April 6, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2021

The complaint alleges that during the class period FibroGen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia certain safety analyses submitted in connection with CKD included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (ii) FibroGen's analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors result in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (iii) based on these analyses the Company could not conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; (iv) as a result, the Company faced significant uncertainty that its NDA for roxadustat as a treatment for anemia of CKD would be approved by the FDA; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Class Period: June 26, 2020 - April 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021

Ebang International Holdings Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the proceeds from Ebang's public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company's operations; (2) Ebang's sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) Ebang's attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) Ebang's purported crytocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

