The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BLUE, IRTC and TRIT
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)
Class Period: May 11, 2020 - November 4, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2021
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period bluebird bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)
Class Period: August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2021
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times
Triterras, Inc., f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TRIT)
Class Period: August 20, 2020 - December 16, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2021
The TRIT lawsuit alleges that Triterras, Inc., f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the extent to which Company's revenue growth relied on Triterras' relationship with Rhodium to refer users to the Kratos platform; (2) that Rhodium faced significant financial liabilities that jeopardized its ability to continue as a going concern; (3) that, as a result, Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the Company's Kratos platform; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
