U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    +0.4280 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,361.40
    +1,634.86 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NNOX, BMRN and RECAF

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Class Period: June 17, 2021 - August 18, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2021

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Nano-X's 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; (iii) as a result, NanoX had overstated the Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in NNOX: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nano-x-imaging-ltd-loss-submission-form-2?id=20785&from=1

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)
Class Period: January 13, 2020 - September 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 22, 2021

Throughout the class period, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BMN 307, an Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Mediated Gene Transfer of Human Phenylalanine Hydroxylase, was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307's safety profile made it likely that the Food and Drug Administration would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated BMN 307's clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in BMRN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=20785&from=1

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (OTCMKT:RECAF)
Class Period: February 28, 2019 - September 7, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2021

The RECAF lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ReconAfrica's plan for using unconventional means for energy extraction (including fracking) in the fragile Kavango area; (2) ReconAfrica would begin unlicensed drilling tests; (3) ReconAfrica would illegally use water for well testing; (4) ReconAfrica would illegally store used water in unlined pools; (5) ReconAfrica would skirt Namibian law and hire an inadequate and inappropriate consultant; (6) as a result, ReconAfrica risked future well, drilling, and water-related licenses in Namibia and Botswana; (7) as opposed to its representations, ReconAfrica did not reach out nor provide adequate information (including in relevant local languages) through accessible means to those to be impacted by its testing and potential energy extraction; (8) ReconAfrica's interests are in the Owambo Basin, not the so-called Kavango Basin; (9) ReconAfrica has continuously engaged in stock pumping; and (10) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in RECAF: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/reconnaissance-energy-africa-ltd-f-k-a-lund-enterprises-corp-loss-submission-form?id=20785&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670429/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-NNOX-BMRN-and-RECAF

Recommended Stories

  • Chip makers are threatening to scrap future US factories without generous tax breaks

    Intel, Samsung, and TSMC have each threatened to pull the plug on planned fabs in the US without billions of dollars in tax breaks and subsidies funded through the CHIPS Act.

  • Zuckerberg, Sandberg Should Face Criminal Probe, Liberal Nonprofit Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A liberal nonprofit that advocates for market competition is urging federal authorities to investigate whether top executives including Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg broke the law, adding personal accusations to the allegations facing the company following disclosures from a whistle-blower.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the F

  • GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months

    GameStop Corp, the company whose stock became a sensation with day traders this year, said on Friday that Jenna Owens agreed to leave, just seven months after joining the video game retailer as it is chief operating officer. It is the first major executive departure at GameStop since the company hired a new chief executive officer, Matt Furlong, in June. Owens, who was a top executive at Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, joined GameStop in March.

  • This city just recorded the U.S.’s highest-ever average gasoline price

    Prices for gasoline in one of the nation’s major cities reached an all-time on Thursday--- the highest average price ever recorded in the United States, according to fuel savings platform GasBuddy.

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • Trump media deal partner advisers were reprimanded by the SEC

    Donald Trump's social media deal partner took advice from a group of China-based businessmen who in the past tried their hand at businesses ranging from Spanish wine to Korean women's fashion, and at one point had their “integrity” questioned by U.S. regulators. The financiers - Abraham Cinta, Sergio Camarero, Carlos Lopez and Jesus Emilio Hoyos Quintero - are managing partners of ARC Group Ltd, a Shanghai-based investment bank listed in a regulatory filing as a financial adviser to Digital World Acquisition Corp, the shell company merging with the former U.S. President’s venture.

  • As Oil Races Toward $100, Consumers Tell OPEC+ Enough Is Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past year, oil consuming countries have become increasingly anxious at crude’s resurgence: first to $50 a barrel, then $75 and now to more than $85. And when Vladimir Putin, one of the leaders of the OPEC+ cartel, warned that $100 a barrel was a distinct possibility, the alarm bells really started ringing. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapo

  • How Much Money Do You Need to Retire?

    While there may not be a more common or consequential financial question then “how much money do I need to retire?,” there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer. One person’s retirement income needs will be different from the next, depending on their … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Need to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. Coal Miners Are ‘Sold Out’ for 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost every lump of coal that U.S. miners will dig out of the ground next year has already been sold, as surging natural gas prices prompt utilities to burn more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobePeabody Energy Corp., the to

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don't have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA, using these unconventional income sources.

  • UK government on standby as energy supplier Bulb faces collapse

    The collapse of the company, which has 1.7 million household customers in the UK, would be the largest in the sector so far and affect around 1,000 jobs.

  • These 3 Unique Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside

    It's tempting to think of all businesses the same way. In reality, companies create all kinds of business models. For three unique examples, consider Riskified (NYSE: RSKD), 23andMe (NASDAQ: ME), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN).

  • Denver-based natural gas company gambling higher prices here to stay

    The company is using the recovery of the fuel and energy markets to reduce its debt by dropping all hedges against the risk of losses.

  • Exxon tells locked-out Texas refinery workers non-union employees get higher pay

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday sent a message to hundreds of union workers locked out of their jobs at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery saying that pay is greater at non-union sites. The message comes about two weeks before the 585 locked-out workers begin voting on removing United Steelworkers (USW) union Local 13-243 from the 369,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and adjoining lubricant oil plant. An official with the United Steelworkers union 13-243 had no immediate comment about the company message.

  • Activision CEO Bobby Kotick cuts his salary to $62,500, California’s state minimum

    He also has outlined new measures to respond to sexual harassment allegations at the company.

  • The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

    The prices of oil, coal, and natural gas are all on course to post a weekly loss as bearish factors loom on the horizon for energy markets

  • Walmart Continues To Progress Beyond the Plastic Bag

    By Jane Ewing, Senior Vice President, Sustainability, Walmart

  • Carrier reports strong earnings, CEO says company will be 'epicenter for cold chain data'

    Carrier Global Corporation CEO David Gitlin joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the appliance company's latest earnings report, and its ambitions heading into Q4.

  • More Options Emerge to Turn Retirement Savings Into Retirement Paychecks

    To help employees make their money last, employers are starting to offer annuities inside 401(k) plans. These insurance contracts give retirees the option to convert savings into a regular monthly income for life.

  • Why Are Natural Gas Prices High? Because Fracking Isn’t Really Profitable.

    Production isn't rising to keep pace with demand, but the reasons shouldn't surprise anyone, writes energy researcher Bianca Taylor.