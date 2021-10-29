The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NNOX, BMRN and RECAF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Class Period: June 17, 2021 - August 18, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2021

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Nano-X's 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; (iii) as a result, NanoX had overstated the Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Class Period: January 13, 2020 - September 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 22, 2021

Throughout the class period, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BMN 307, an Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Mediated Gene Transfer of Human Phenylalanine Hydroxylase, was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307's safety profile made it likely that the Food and Drug Administration would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated BMN 307's clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (OTCMKT:RECAF)

Class Period: February 28, 2019 - September 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2021

The RECAF lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ReconAfrica's plan for using unconventional means for energy extraction (including fracking) in the fragile Kavango area; (2) ReconAfrica would begin unlicensed drilling tests; (3) ReconAfrica would illegally use water for well testing; (4) ReconAfrica would illegally store used water in unlined pools; (5) ReconAfrica would skirt Namibian law and hire an inadequate and inappropriate consultant; (6) as a result, ReconAfrica risked future well, drilling, and water-related licenses in Namibia and Botswana; (7) as opposed to its representations, ReconAfrica did not reach out nor provide adequate information (including in relevant local languages) through accessible means to those to be impacted by its testing and potential energy extraction; (8) ReconAfrica's interests are in the Owambo Basin, not the so-called Kavango Basin; (9) ReconAfrica has continuously engaged in stock pumping; and (10) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

