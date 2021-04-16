The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XL, KDMN and DOX
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)
Class Period: October 2, 2020 - March 2, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021
The XL lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, XL Fleet Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (2) at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (3) XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (4) XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in XL: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/xl-fleet-corp-loss-submission-form?id=14813&from=1
Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)
Class Period: October 1, 2020 - March 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2021
The complaint alleges that during the class period Kadmon Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Belumosudil NDA was incomplete and/or deficient; (ii) the additional new data that the Company submitted in support of the Belumosudil NDA in response to an information request from the FDA materially altered the NDA submission; (iii) accordingly, the initial Belumosudil NDA submission lacked the degree of support that the Company had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was likely to extend the PDUFA target action date to review the Belumosudil NDA; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in KDMN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/kadmon-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14813&from=1
Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)
Class Period: December 13, 2016 - March 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021
During the class period, Amdocs Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (ii) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; (iii) while Amdocs' reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in DOX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/amdocs-limited-loss-submission-form?id=14813&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640851/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-XL-KDMN-and-DOX