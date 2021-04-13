The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ATNX, RIDE and DOX
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)
Class Period: August 7, 2019 - February 26, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
The ATNX lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Athenex, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the data included in the Oral Paclitaxel plus Encequidar NDA presented a safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequalae; (ii) the uncertainty over the results of the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) at week 19 conducted by BICR; (iii) the BICR reconciliation and re-read process may have introduced unmeasured bias and influence on the BICR; (iv) the Company's Phase 3 study that was used to file the NDA was inadequate and not well-conducted in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the U.S. population, such that the FDA would recommended a new such clinical trial; (v) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Company's NDA in its current form; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in ATNX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/athenex-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14674&from=1
Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Class Period: August 3, 2020 - March 24, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021
During the class period, Lordstown Motors Corp allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown's Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and has not been "on track" to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in RIDE: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/lordstown-motors-corp-loss-submission-form?id=14674&from=1
Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)
Class Period: December 13, 2016 - March 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021
The DOX lawsuit alleges Amdocs Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (ii) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; (iii) while Amdocs' reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in DOX: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/amdocs-limited-loss-submission-form?id=14674&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640278/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-ATNX-RIDE-and-DOX