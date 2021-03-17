The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BTBT, HSACW and EBIX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Class Period: December 21, 2020 - January 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021

During the class period, Bit Digital, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACW)

Class Period: October 2, 2019 - February 1, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2021

Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HSAC had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Immunovant prior to the Merger, and/or ignored or failed to disclose safety issues associated with IMVT-1401; (ii) IMVT-1401 was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe, particularly with respect to treating TED and WAIHA; (iii) the foregoing foreseeably diminished IMVT-1401's prospects for regulatory approval, commercial viability, and profitability; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Class Period: November 9, 2020 - February 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2021

The complaint alleges that during the class period Ebix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix's gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) there was a material weakness in Company's internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) the Company's independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

