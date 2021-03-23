The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CLOV, VLDR and VRM
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)
Class Period: October 6, 2020 - February 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2021
During the class period, Clover Health Investments, Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover's sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover's
subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover's software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CLOV: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/clover-health-investments-corp-loss-submission-form?id=14026&from=1
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)
Class Period: July 2, 2020 - March 17, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
The complaint alleges Velodyne Lidar, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Velodyne's directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company's officers and directors; (2) the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in VLDR: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/velodyne-lidar-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14026&from=1
Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)
Class Period: November 11, 2020 - March 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 21, 2021
During the class period, Vroom, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in VRM: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/vroom-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14026&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
