The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CLOV, EBIX and LDOS

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Class Period: October 6, 2020 - February 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2021

Clover Health Investments, Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover's sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover's

subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover's software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Class Period: November 9, 2020 - February 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2021

The complaint alleges Ebix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix's gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) there was a material weakness in Company's internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) the Company's independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Class Period: May 4, 2020 - February 23, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021

During the class period, Leidos Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported benefits of the Company's acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection & Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos' products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

