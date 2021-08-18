The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YMM, QFIN and ZY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Full Truck's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Full Truck's June 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

During the class period, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Full Truck's apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Chinese government; (2) the Chinese government would require Full Truck to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (4) Full Truck needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Class Period: April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

The complaint alleges 360 DigiTech, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ZY common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021

The complaint alleges that during the class period Zymergen Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) during the qualification process for the Company's optical film product, Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

