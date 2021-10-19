The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HNST, EAR and APPH
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Honest common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's May 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period The Honest Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior to the Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), the Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (2) at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)
Class Period: October 16, 2020 - September 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2021
The EAR lawsuit alleges Eargo, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)
Class Period: May 17, 2021 - August 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2021
Throughout the class period, AppHarvest, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
