The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HNST, EAR and APPH

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Honest common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's May 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period The Honest Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior to the Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), the Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (2) at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Class Period: October 16, 2020 - September 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2021

The EAR lawsuit alleges Eargo, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Class Period: May 17, 2021 - August 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2021

Throughout the class period, AppHarvest, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

