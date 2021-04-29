The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of REGI, NEPT and RMO
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)
Class Period: May 3, 2018 - February 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers; (2) as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in REGI: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/renewable-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form?id=15338&from=1
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Class Period: July 24, 2019 - February 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021
The NEPT lawsuit alleges Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves; (ii) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in NEPT: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/neptune-wellness-solutions-inc-loss-submission-form?id=15338&from=1
Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)
Class Period: October 5, 2020 - March 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021
Throughout the class period, Romeo Power, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Romeo had only two battery cell suppliers, not four, (ii) the future potential risks that Defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting Romeo's business, operations and business prospects, (iii) Romeo did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021, (iv) Romeo's supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo's revenue growth, and (v) Romeo's supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory. Given the supply constraint that Romeo was experiencing during the Class Period, Defendants had no reasonable basis to represent that the Company had the ability to meet customer demand and that it would support growth in revenue in 2021.
Learn about your recoverable losses in RMO: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/romeo-power-inc-loss-submission-form?id=15338&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643455/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-REGI-NEPT-and-RMO