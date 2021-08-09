U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,427.25
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,016.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,123.00
    -2.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.60
    +2.90 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.85
    +0.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.20
    +5.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    +0.16 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    16.72
    +0.57 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3390
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,016.05
    +2,857.09 (+6.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,121.01
    +61.68 (+5.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,042.52
    +222.48 (+0.80%)
     

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of QFIN, COIN and PLL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)
Class Period: April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

Throughout the class period, 360 DigiTech, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in QFIN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/360-digitech-inc-loss-submission-form?id=18381&from=1

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)
This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2021

The COIN lawsuit alleges Coinbase Global, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company required a sizeable cash injection; (2) the Company's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in COIN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/coinbase-global-inc-loss-submission-form?id=18381&from=1

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)
Class Period: March 16, 2018 - July 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2021

The complaint alleges that during the class period Piedmont Lithium Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have "strong local government support"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in PLL: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/piedmont-lithium-inc-loss-submission-form?id=18381&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659044/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-QFIN-COIN-and-PLL

Recommended Stories

  • Despite US Crypto Tax Plans, Institutional Investors Return to Bitcoin: Blockchain Data

    Increased institutional on-chain activities have accompanied bitcoin's latest price rally.

  • Earnings on full display, inflation data on the way — what to expect

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss what investors should expect from companies like Disney, AMC, Planet Fitness, and many more as quarterly earnings continue to roll out and the impact of inflation data scheduled to come out this week.

  • Senate blocks crypto amendment in bipartisan infrastructure bill

    Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith breaks down everythign to know after Monday afternoon's vote.&nbsp;

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Curaleaf Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Earnings engine continues to power on, but peak growth likely behind us: strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist Emily&nbsp;Roland&nbsp;discusses earnings season and what types of companies investors should seek as a safety trade amid rising volatility.

  • Earnings Update: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ), which a week ago released some...

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su