The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IRTC, JFU and PLUG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Class Period: August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2021

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)

Lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased JFU securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's August 14, 2019 initial public offering; and/or (2) between August 14, 2019 and September 29, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021

During the class period, 9F Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported value and benefits of the Company's financial institution partners and its tri-party cooperation business model did not in fact exist and/or were materially overstated, given that 9F and Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC") had been engaged in an ongoing contractual dispute regarding payment of service fees under their cooperation agreement; (2) the collectability of service fees owed to 9F by PICC under the cooperation agreement was in doubt and at serious risk of non-payment; (3) there was a significant risk that PICC would no longer provide credit insurance and guarantee protection to investors and institutional funding partners; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's platform, business model, reputation and financial results had been materially impaired; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Class Period: November 9, 2020 - March 1, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021

The complaint alleges Plug Power Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1 the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

