U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,709.92
    +62.63 (+1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,645.41
    +510.42 (+1.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,995.26
    +165.75 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.03
    +42.52 (+2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.60
    +3.10 (+3.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,667.90
    +31.70 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    18.82
    +0.48 (+2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9725
    +0.0127 (+1.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7710
    -0.1930 (-4.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0882
    +0.0151 (+1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1210
    -0.6700 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,542.20
    +489.39 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.43
    +16.65 (+3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

KLIMAT X DEVELOPMENTS INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF 32,000 HECTARE REWILDING AND MANGROVE PROJECT IN SIERRA LEONE

·6 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: KLX) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated August 16, 2022, it has closed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of certain carbon credit development rights and other revenues generated through the sale of timber and other biological assets for approximately 32,000 hectares of land located in Sierra Leone (the "Assigned Rights") from Forest and Mangrove Protection Ltd. ("FMPL") pursuant to the project rights assignment agreement dated August 12, 2022 (the "Project Rights Assignment Agreement") entered into between Klimat X and FMPL.

The aggregate consideration for the Acquisition was $655,912.00 USD, paid in cash by Klimat X to FMPL as reimbursement for expenses associated acquisition of the carbon rights to the assets. No securities of Klimat X were be issued in connection with the Acquisition. The Acquisition constituted a "Reviewable Transaction" for the purposes of TSXV Policy 5.3- Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets ("Policy 5.3"), as it is a "Related Party Transaction" on the basis that FMPL is wholly-owned by a director and significant shareholder of Klimat X, Mr. Kevin Godlington.

In accordance with Policy 5.3, the TSXV approved the Acquisition on September 26, 2022.

"These investments expand our reach in a country where we have very strong foundations. We have secured a much larger land area for our trailblazing rewilding programme. The addition of a large-scale mangrove project to our portfolio in Sierra Leone is extremely encouraging and we expect it will establish a strong precedent for other large-scale mangrove investments in the region" - Dr. James Tansey, Chief Executive Officer.

The Acquisition more than doubles the land area under development by the Corporation in Sierra Leone. The extension of Klimat X's reach into mangrove protection and restoration projects in Sierra Leone also represents a scale up and a potential opportunity to realize significant earlier revenues from a mangrove conservation project. Klimat X will invest in the carbon credit development costs associated with implementing a large-scale rewilding project under the relevant Verra protocol (the "Project"). Klimat X anticipates planting 400 hectares by the beginning of October, has mapping underway of the mangrove areas and has been developing nursery and planting plans. An initial feasibility study was completed in July by Silvestrum Climate Associates, who are global leaders in coastal and mangrove projects. Coastal mangroves in Sierra Leone are highly productive and can sequester 10-20 tonnes of CO2e per hectare per annum, storing significant volumes of carbon in the sediment. If validated, it is anticipated that this Project could produce millions of tonnes of high value carbon credits over the life of the Project.

The Corporation has an active pipeline of projects in Sierra Leone, Guyana and the State of Yucatan, Mexico. Projects are developed in partnership with state, national and indigenous governments through fair and transparent revenue sharing agreements.

About Klimat X

Klimat X carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets. In contrast to streaming and royalty companies, Klimat X works upstream as a direct owner and operator of projects, addressing a key supply constraint the current market and the rapidly growing demand for carbon credits in global voluntary and regulated markets. The Corporation intends to achieve this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. Klimat X will draw on the experience of a senior executive team and board that provide access into key target jurisdictions through relationships in the mining and natural resources sectors, combined with decades of experience in carbon markets. Klimat X plans to deploy capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment and production sharing agreements) with large land owners and governments in various suitable jurisdictions around the world.

Reader Advisory

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Acquisition or the Project Rights Assignment Agreement and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Acquisition and the ongoing business of the Corporation. Klimat X cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Klimat X does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE KLIMAT X Developments Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/28/c5301.html

Recommended Stories

  • Apple tells suppliers to pull back iPhone 14 production, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has ditched plans to increase iPhone 14 production.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Why Apple stock could see ‘a lot of pain,’ according to an analyst

    Boyar Research's Jonathan Boyar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss low stock valuations, the stock market, and his stock picks in the financial and tech sectors.

  • Truth Social and Digital World Acquisition's SPAC Deal Is Falling Apart

    A $1 billion financing package is already falling apart and Truth Social may unravel if the SPAC merger doesn't go through.

  • MindMed Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. ("MindMed") (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7,058,823 common shares, together with accompanying warrants to purchase 7,058,823 common shares. The combined offering price to the public of each common share and accompanying warrant is $4.25. Each common share will be sold in combination with an accompanying

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • 10 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks you should avoid according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to read about similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Sherry Paul: “It’s a Buying […]

  • Robinhood Is Under Investigation for Broker Manipulation. Here's What It Means for Consumers Like You

    For many retail investors, the events of late January 2021 will go down in legend. The year 2020 could be characterized as the rise of the retail investor. Amid the retail revolution, one voice rose to the top.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 10 Stocks Are Screaming Buys As Monster Rally Nears, Analysts Say

    Analysts are either optimistic or delusional. But either way, they see a big S&P 500 29% rally coming — and have picked favorite stocks.

  • Has Palantir Stock Finally Bottomed?

    Palantir's stock is down 58% year to date, but its latest results may shed some light on why now could be a generational buying opportunity.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Why Netflix Stock Charged Higher Wednesday Morning

    Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber upgraded Netflix stock to overweight (buy) from neutral (hold), while simultaneously boosting his price target to $283, up from its former level of $211. The analyst cited the debut of Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier, which he believes "could be extremely material" for the streaming service, the benefits of which haven't yet been accurately reflected in analysts' consensus estimates. Faber estimates that Netflix could generate average revenue per user (ARPU) of $26 per month from advertising, more than three times the rate of Disney's Hulu.

  • Tesla bear sees a 50% plunge in the stock

    One of the biggest Tesla bears on Wall Street is sticking with his views as rising global recession risks place potential pressure on the EV maker's top and bottom lines.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $11.93, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]