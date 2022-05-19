U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

KLIMON Brings its 100% Plant-Based Frozen Dessert Pints to All Gelson's Markets

·2 min read

No Dairy. No Difference.

LOS ANGELES , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful launch at Walmart, KLIMON is excited to announce the distribution expansion of their 100% Plant-Based, Almond-Based and Dairy-Free Frozen Dessert Pints to all Southern California Gelson's Markets.

KLIMON Brings its 100% Plant-Based Frozen Dessert Pints to all Gelson's Markets.

Everyone loves ice cream, but this indulgence is becoming increasingly complicated with health concerns, ethical questions, and sustainability issues. The biggest strike against alternative dairy products is that they just don't taste or feel like the real thing! Without milk or cream, how do you get the same taste and texture we've all grown up with and grown to love? Enter KLIMON. KLIMON frozen dessert pints are 100% Plant-Based, Dairy-Free, and Gluten-Free, utilizing a proprietary almond-based blend to capture the decadent texture and creaminess of traditional ice cream…without the dairy.

"Growing up in Los Angeles, one iconic grocery store consistently stood out to me. A mix of small town nostalgia with big city brands always drew me in to Gelson's, where their commitment to quality and customer experience is second to none. It's an honor to partner with Gelson's for the Southern California launch of Klimon, providing plant-based, dairy-free offerings in the ice cream aisle at all locations." says CEO and Founder of Jaback Group (Developer of the KLIMON brand), Alex Cotraviwat.

5 unique flavors available now at Gelson's

Caramel Brûlée: Salted caramel flavored frozen dessert with chocolate cookie crumbs & caramelized sugar swirl.

Cherry Bomb: Cherry flavored frozen dessert with real bordeaux cherry chunks and cherry swirl.

Mint Condition: Mint flavored frozen dessert with mini chocolate chips and fudge swirl.

Sunrise Bang: Creamy orange flavored frozen dessert with cream flavored swirl.

Morning Brew: Coffee flavored frozen dessert with real almonds and fudge swirl.

KLIMON is proud to manufacture all of our products domestically, creating and retaining jobs in the American workforce.

About KLIMON
KLIMON is the maker of 100% Plant-Based, Almond-Based and Dairy-Free frozen dessert pints. www.klimon.com

About Jaback Group
Jaback Group is a diversified holding company that owns and operates an evolving portfolio of subsidiaries in essential consumer goods, natural products, and fashion. www.jabackgroup.com

About Gelson's
Celebrating 70 years, Gelson's currently operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson's market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market. Their high standards – for quality, value and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail – define the ultimate grocery shopping experience. Gelson's in-house experts know Southern California's lifestyle and are driven to find only the best foods and exclusive values for their customers. Gelson's is particularly known for flavorful, hand-selected produce, the best and freshest cuts of meat and seafood, and Chef-prepared signature recipes. This experience is rounded out by professionally designed floral arrangements, and a convenient selection of the highest quality grocery items. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at https://gelsons.com

Contact:

DC Lawson
Chief Strategy Officer / Jaback Group
KLIMON
(626) 244-8911
336808@email4pr.com
https://www.KLIMON.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klimon-brings-its-100-plant-based-frozen-dessert-pints-to-all-gelsons-markets-301551197.html

SOURCE KLIMON

